17 people you probably forgot guest-starred on ‘Pretty Little Liars’

caption The Stars of “Pretty Little Liars,” from left, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, and Ashley Benson. source ABC/Freeform

From 2010 to 2017, “Pretty Little Liars” reigned on ABC Family/Freeform as one of the most popular teen dramas. The series, which starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell, kept fans entertained with shocking moments, plot twists, and love triangles. The show even spawned a spinoff, called “The Perfectionists,” which will premiere on Wednesday and introduce new characters.

Throughout “PLL’s” seven-season run, the fictional town of Rosewood was visited by several recognizable faces. This includes singers like Adam Lambert and actors like Rumer Willis.

Here are 17 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on “Pretty Little Liars.”

“Dumplin'” star Danielle Macdonald appeared on season five as an animal shelter employee named Cathy.

caption Danielle Macdonald on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Cathy visited the DiLaurentis house with a dog that Jessica wanted to adopt.

On season three, singer Adam Lambert performed during a Halloween party.

caption Adam Lambert on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

He wore a pair of fake teeth to complete his vampire costume and had a brief conversation with Aria.

“The Gifted” star Emma Dumont played Katherine Daly, the daughter of the Senator of New York.

caption Emma Dumont on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She was interested in wearing one of Hanna’s designs to a fundraiser.

Gregg Sulkin, who stars on Marvel’s “Runaways,” played Ezra’s younger brother named Wesley (also known as Wes).

caption Gregg Sulkin on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Wes thought that if he got kicked out of prep school, he could distance himself from his family.

Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin guest-starred as herself during season three.

caption Missy Franklin on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She was introduced to a starstruck Emily at The Brew, Rosewood’s popular coffee shop.

“Scream Queens” and “90210” star Diego Boneta had a recurring role as an employee at the Rosewood Country Club.

caption Diego Boneta on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

His character, Alex Santiago, had a brief romance with Spencer.

Rumer Wilis appeared as a Habitat for Humanity supervisor named Zoe.

caption Rumer Willis on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Zoe and Emily both worked together in Haiti.

Troian Bellisario’s real-life husband, Patrick J. Adams, guest-starred on season one.

caption Patrick J. Adams on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

The “Suits” star played Hardy, Ezra’s friend and roommate from college.

“The Originals” star Claire Holt portrayed Samara, who had a short-lived relationship with Emily.

caption Claire Holt on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Samara worked for an LGBTQ+ group in her spare time.

Fellow “Originals” star Nathaniel Buzolic also had a recurring role on “PLL.”

caption Nathaniel Buzolic on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

His character, Dean Stavros, was a former drug addict who worked with Spencer to help her deal with her own addiction after returning from Radley Sanitarium.

On season one, “Teen Wolf” star Arden Cho had a short scene in the girl’s bathroom.

caption Arden Cho on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Emily overheard Paige talking to her about scoring a date with a boy named Sean.

When the girls visited Ravenswood during season four, they encountered Brett Dier’s character named Luke Matheson.

caption Brett Dier on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Dier went on to star on the “PLL” spinoff series titled “Ravenswood.”

Dancer Maddie Ziegler performed a chilling routine on season six.

caption Maddie Ziegler on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She danced to a Claude Debussy piece called “Syrinx.”

“9-1-1” star Ryan Guzman played Aria’s self-defense instructor named Jake.

caption Ryan Guzman on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Aria wanted to learn how to protect herself in case she got attacked by “A.”

Real-life prosecutor Marcia Clark appeared as a Rosewood district attorney named Sidney Barnes on season four.

caption Marcia Clark on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Sidney told Hanna’s mom, Ashley, that all the charges made against her were dropped.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” star Robbie Amell played Eric Kahn, the older brother of Noel Kahn.

caption Robbie Amell on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

He appeared during a party that occurred at Noel’s cabin during season three.

“Insatiable” star Chloe Bridges had a recurring part as Sydney Driscoll.

caption Chloe Bridges on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

She was part of the swim team with Emily.