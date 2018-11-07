PrettyLittleThing has started showing clothes in two different sizes — and people think it’s a game-changing step in the right direction

caption PrettyLittleThing is now showing products in multiple sizes. source PrettyLittleThing.co

As a part of a new campaign, online retailer PrettyLittleThing has started showing the same garment on two different body types.

It is connected to a collaboration with Hailey Baldwin.

People love it.

It’s not the first store to do so.

Online shopping can be a mixed bag. Thanks to vanity sizing and unreliable product photos, it’s hard to know exactly what you’ll get in the mail or how it will look on you.

But retailers are trying to make the shopping experience a lot more user-friendly.

The latest fashion giant to cater to shoppers is the online retailer PrettyLittleThing. As part of its new #EveryBODYinPLT campaign, the company is now showing products on more than one model at a time. The aim is to make the shopping experience more inclusive and accessible.

Take, for example, the Silver Glitter Strappy Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress ($42), which is part of the brand’s latest campaign with Hailey Baldwin.

According to the product description, the model on the left in the picture below is wearing a US size 2. It does not say what size the other model is wearing.