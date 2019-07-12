We listed 32 of the hottest European tech investors looking to sink cash into the next Spotify, Adyen, and iZettle

caption VC stars in Europe. source Atomico; Creandum; Kindred Capital; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Venture capital money is flowing into Europe after businesses like Spotify, Farfetch, iZettle, and Adyen went public or sold for billions.

These successes mean European investors who took early gambles on these companies have seen big returns in the last 12 months.

Business Insider has listed 32 stellar venture capitalists whose smart bets are paying off, and who are name-checked by peers as great to work with.

Europe can be justly proud of some of its recent technology successes, with businesses such as Spotify, payment startup iZettle, and retailer Farfetch going public or selling for billions in the past year.

These exits have validated a generation of European venture capitalists, who invested early on and have seen huge returns. These include Creandum’s Fredrik Cassel, Lakestar’s Klaus Hommels, and Northzone’s Pär-Jörgen Pärson, all of whom were early investors in music streaming firm Spotify.

There are also the investors hoping to win big by banking early on the less “obvious” markets, such as Earlybird’s Dan Lupu investing in robotics software startup UiPath, which hasn’t exited but is now valued at $7 billion.

Business Insider has highlighted 32 of the continent’s top venture capitalists – a mix of investors who have a clear track record and those highlighted by founders and peers as being good at what they do.