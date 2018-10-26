Price increases for private homes slow thanks to cooling measures

Property prices for private housing have cooled over the past quarter, with prices increasing slower thanks to government measures. The Straits Times

The rise in prices of private homes in Singapore has slowed, thanks to government cooling measures implemented overnight on July 6 this year.

Figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore showed that prices of private homes increased by just 0.5 per cent from July to September, compared to a 3.4 per cent increase between April to June.

Prices for landed houses increased by just 2.3 per cent – compared to 4.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the prices of non-landed properties saw no increase, compared to a 3.2 per cent increase last quarter.

Only prices for non-landed properties in the Core Central Region increased by 1.3 per cent – slightly higher than the previous 0.9 per cent increase.

Even rental prices are climbing slower. Rentals for private houses increased just 0.3 per cent, compared to 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

For landed properties, price increases fell from 3.6 per cent to 0.5 per cent, while for non-landed properties, it fell from 0.6 per cent to 0.3 per cent.

In addition, the redevelopment of en-bloc sale sites and houses from Government Land Sales could make nearly 14,200 houses available for sale as soon as next year, the URA said.

It added that this “will add a significant number of new housing units to the supply pipeline”.

On top of this, there are currently 53,164 uncompleted units in the pipeline, of which 58.8 per cent are still unsold. Developers also launched 3,754 uncompleted units than this quarter – 55 per cent more than last year.