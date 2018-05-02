15 maps that show how much things cost around the world

Deutsche Bank has released its annual “Mapping the world’s prices” report, highlighting the cost of living in 50 global cities.

We mapped the average price for 15 different goods and services in various cities based on the report, from rent for a two-bedroom apartment to a monthly gym membership.

Copenhagen is the most expensive for a weekend getaway, Zurich is the most expensive to buy a movie ticket, Oslo is the most expensive for a pair of jeans, and London has the most expensive monthly transportation ticket.

There’s nothing like Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the world’s prices” report, released every May, to highlight the differences in the cost of living in 50 major cities across the globe.

From the price of an iPhone 8 to a monthly gym membership, we mapped the average prices of 15 different goods and services in various cities based on the report’s findings.

Looking for a weekend getaway? A visit to Copenhagen will set you back the most, followed by Milan, Oslo, Tokyo, and Amsterdam, while a trip to Istanbul is easier on your bank account.

If you can’t afford a whole weekend, maybe you should settle for a date night – but know that it’s 30% more expensive for a dinner for two at a neighborhood pub in Zurich than in the next four cities, Copenhagen, Oslo, Tokyo, and Amsterdam. Zurich is also the most expensive city to buy a movie ticket and to get a standard men’s haircut.

Meanwhile, those in London may be keeping their date nights at home. The city tops the chart for most expensive monthly transportation ticket and is the second most expensive for movie tickets and car rentals.

But that’s all mostly discretionary spending – something that those living in Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco, Paris, and London may not have a lot of, considering they reside in the top five cities with the highest monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment.

Below, check out the cost to buy 15 things, from a summer dress to a car, in cities around the world.

Monthly rent in a two-bedroom apartment ranges from about $300 to over $3,700.

The most expensive city to rent a two-bedroom apartment is Hong Kong.

A mid-sized car ranges from about $12,000 to over $86,000.

Singapore is the most expensive place to buy a car, while New Delhi is the cheapest.

A weekend getaway in cities around the world ranges from about $500 to $2,500.

A weekend getaway to Copenhagen is the most expensive.

A monthly gym membership ranges from about $30 to $130.

A monthly gym membership in Tokyo is the most expensive.

A pair of Nike or Adidas sneakers ranges from $55 to $141.

A pair of sneakers is the priciest in Norway.

Basic dinner for two at a neighborhood pub runs from about $15 to over $70.

Dinner for two is the most expensive in Switzerland.

A monthly public transportation ticket ranges from $15 to nearly $200.

London has the most expensive monthly transit ticket and Mumbai has the cheapest.

A men’s standard haircut ranges from $4.50 to $45.

A men’s standard haircut is most expensive in Zurich.

A pair of Levi’s jeans costs between $37 and $136.

Oslo charges the most for a pair of Levi’s jeans.

A summer dress from Zara, H&M, or a similar store ranges from $28 to $61.

Dubai is the most expensive place to buy a dress.

An iPhone 8 ranges from over $900 to over $1,300.

An iPhone 8 is the priciest in Brazil and cheapest in the US.

A pack of Marlboro cigarettes ranges from $1.50 to over $22.

Marlboro cigarettes are most expensive in Melbourne.

A movie ticket costs anywhere from $3.60 to almost $19.

Zurich is the most expensive place for a movie ticket.

A 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola ranges from under $1 to $5.

A 2-liter of Coca-Cola is most expensive in Oslo and cheapest in Istanbul.

A pint of beer ranges from $1.50 to $12.

A pint of beer is the most expensive in Dubai and cheapest in Manila.