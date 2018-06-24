Millions of people flocked to Manhattan for New York’s annual LGBT Pride March — here are the best photos

- source
- The annual New York City LGBT Pride March took place in Manhattan on Sunday.
- Millions of people flocked to Chelsea and Greenwich Village to catch a glimpse of the parade.
- The march featured elaborate costumes and floats, joyous celebrations, and honors for LGBT-rights activists.
The 49th annual New York City LGBT Pride March was held in the streets of Manhattan on Sunday.
The rainbow-colored spectacle to honor members of the LGBT community and celebrate strides in LGBT rights is the culmination of a series of events held by the NYC Pride organization. New York’s march, often the most attended Pride parade in the world, is always a sight to behold.
Here’s what 2018’s Pride March looked like.
Tennis legend and LGBT activist Billie Jean King served as grand marshal of the NYC Pride March.
Source: Getty
Some people came to Pride scantily-clad …
Source: Getty
… while others wore elaborate outfits that showcased their identities.
Source: Getty
The LGBT community has made large strides since the first Pride parade in 1970, but it is still fighting for rights.
Source: Getty
Cynthia Nixon, a Democratic nominee for governor of New York, held hands with her wife Christine Marinoni during the march.
Source: Associated Press
The rainbow pride flag was ubiquitous at the parade.
Source: Associated Press
The transgender pride flag was on display, too.
Source: Associated Press
The theme of this year’s festivities was “Defiantly Different.”
Source: Getty
A couple of New York firefighters got engaged …
Source: Getty
… and the crowd cheered for the happy couple.
Source: Getty
Attendance at past Pride parades in New York has reportedly been more than 2 million.
Source: Getty
New Yorkers of all stripes processed down the parade route, which spanned more than two dozen blocks between Chelsea and Greenwich Village.
Source: Getty
Participants honored LGBT icons and celebrities. Honorees at this year’s parade included activist Victoria Cruz, local rapper Young MA, and Emma Gonzalez, a gun-control advocate and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Source: Getty
The parade is a time when LGBT people can feel safe in public expressing themselves.
Source: Getty
New York’s first Pride March took place in 1970 as a response to the Stonewall riots of 1969, during which members of the LGBT community protested a violent police raid at a Greenwich Village gay bar.
Source: Getty
The parade route goes right past Stonewall Inn, site of the riots, to honor the bar’s legacy in the LGBT rights movement.
Source: Getty
On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a memorial to honor the 49 people killed in the 2016 shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.
Source: Getty
New Yorkers didn’t have to be out on the street to enjoy the march.
Source: Getty
Not everybody walked down the parade route. Some rode motorcycles down 5th Avenue …
Source: Getty
… and others drove in sleek convertibles.
Source: Associated Press
Others danced atop the parade floats.
Source: Associated Press
Many participants carried signs that referenced hot-button political issues, like the so-called ‘bathroom laws’ which dictate which restrooms transgender people may use.
Source: Getty
The growing number of participants forced organizers to change this year’s parade route to stay on major roads, which can accommodate more people.
Source: Getty
Organizers are expecting next year’s Pride March — which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots — to be the most attended Pride ever.
Source: Getty