Thousands of UK retail workers are being furloughed as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Here’s who has been impacted.

caption Ted Baker furloughed around 2,000 staff at the start of April. source Getty

Numerous household names in British retail are furloughing staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These include the department stores John Lewis and Fortnum & Mason, clothing chains Primark and Ted Baker, as well as grocery store chain Waitrose and fashion retail giant Arcadia Group.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus pandemic shutters numerous UK businesses, the country’s retail sector is being upended in a dramatic fashion.

British brands such as Primark, John Lewis, and the “Queen’s grocer,” Fortnum & Mason, are among those to have utilized the government’s worker retention scheme, furloughing thousands of employees.

Here are some of the biggest names impacted:

Primark

The fast-fashion powerhouse has furloughed 68,000 staff across Europe, with CEO of parent firm AB Foods declaring the exclusively bricks-and-mortar business “entirely shut” on April 21.

All of Primark’s 376 stores in 12 countries have been closed since March 22, representing a loss of £650 million ($806 million) of net sales per month.

Fortnum & Mason

The London-based store took the decision to furlough 700 staff – roughly 80% of its workforce – on April 8, Sky News reported.

Fortnum & Mason, beloved of the British royal family and nicknamed “The Queen’s Grocer,” told the publication it would pay “the balance” of its furloughed workers’ wages.

Ted Baker

Luxury clothing brand Ted Baker furloughed around 2,000 staff at the start of April or 75% of its workforce.

Ted Baker employees furloughed include shop-floor workers as well as head office staff, while the firm promoted its chief financial officer Rachel Osborne to CEO in March. Osborne had served as its acting chief executive since 2019.

John Lewis

John Lewis’s parent firm, the John Lewis Partnership, said this week that 14,000 staff at John Lewis and sister brand Waitrose have been furloughed.

The department store chain, which dates back to 1864, has been forced to temporarily close its 50 outlets.

Arcadia Group

The multinational Arcadia Group is perhaps the single most influential firm in British retail, owning the likes of Topshop, Miss Selfridge, and Dorothy Perkins.

But it’s been forced to furlough around 14,500 of its 16,000-strong global workforce, while some of its senior leaders are thought to have faced pay cuts of up to 50%.

Waitrose

John Lewis’s parent firm, the John Lewis Partnership, said this week that 14,000 staff at John Lewis and Waitrose have been furloughed.

Waitrose apologized earlier this month after initially telling staff they’d have to work the hours they used to self-isolate at a later date.