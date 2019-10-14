The 19 election nights you need to know for the 2020 Democrat and Republican presidential primaries and caucuses

By
James Pasley, Ruobing Su, Business Insider US
-

  • In 2020, there are 19 key dates to know in the lead up to the US presidential election.
  • Each night will bring Americans closer to knowing who the presidential nominees are.
  • By June 6, the Democratic Party’s nominee should be clear. Here are all the dates you need to know.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From February to June, 2020, just 19 nights will confirm who the 2020 presidential candidates are.

It’s likely President Donald Trump will be the Republican’s candidate, but the race for the Democrat’s nominee is still open.

Some nights only have one caucus or primary, but are still important. Iowa’s caucus on February 3 is always closely followed, because it’s the first election night and indicates how things might go. It’s a sign of what lies ahead.

Others, like “Super Tuesday” on March 3, are important because they show a larger number of results.

Business Insider previously broke down the differences between primaries and caucuses. In a primary election, voters can turn up to vote for whichever candidate they prefer. There are two types: open and closed. Open primaries mean anyone can vote, even if the person is planning to vote for Republicans later. Closed primaries only allow those who are registered in the party to vote.

Caucuses are when voters head to venues and listen to debates and candidates’ supporters, and then decide who to vote for. Candidates often need to meet certain thresholds in order to get delegates.

Here are all the important nights you need to know in the lead up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

2020 primary election map v02

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider

source
BI

February 3, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Iowa

February 11, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • New Hampshire

February 22, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Nevada

The Republican party isn’t holding a caucus for 2020.

February 25, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • South Carolina

The state’s Republican party also voted to skip their primary, automatically giving Trump all of their delegates.

source
BI

March 3, 2020, a.k.a. “Super Tuesday”

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Alabama
  • American Samoa
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Maine
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Democrats Abroad (which will continue until March 10)

March 10, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Idaho
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • North Dakota
  • Washington

March 14, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Northern Marianas

March 17, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Ohio

March 24, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Georgia

March 29, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Puerto Rico

source
BI

April 4, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Alaska
  • Hawaii
  • Louisiana
  • Wyoming

April 7, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Wisconsin

April 28, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Maryland
  • New York
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island

source
BI

May 2, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Kansas
  • Guam

May 5, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Indiana

May 12, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Nebraska
  • West Virginia

May 19, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Kentucky
  • Oregon

source
BI

June 2, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • District of Columbia
  • Montana
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • South Dakota

June 6, 2020

source
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
  • Virgin Islands