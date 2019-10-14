The 19 election nights you need to know for the 2020 Democrat and Republican presidential primaries and caucuses

- In 2020, there are 19 key dates to know in the lead up to the US presidential election.
- Each night will bring Americans closer to knowing who the presidential nominees are.
- By June 6, the Democratic Party’s nominee should be clear. Here are all the dates you need to know.
From February to June, 2020, just 19 nights will confirm who the 2020 presidential candidates are.
It’s likely President Donald Trump will be the Republican’s candidate, but the race for the Democrat’s nominee is still open.
Some nights only have one caucus or primary, but are still important. Iowa’s caucus on February 3 is always closely followed, because it’s the first election night and indicates how things might go. It’s a sign of what lies ahead.
Others, like “Super Tuesday” on March 3, are important because they show a larger number of results.
Business Insider previously broke down the differences between primaries and caucuses. In a primary election, voters can turn up to vote for whichever candidate they prefer. There are two types: open and closed. Open primaries mean anyone can vote, even if the person is planning to vote for Republicans later. Closed primaries only allow those who are registered in the party to vote.
Caucuses are when voters head to venues and listen to debates and candidates’ supporters, and then decide who to vote for. Candidates often need to meet certain thresholds in order to get delegates.
Here are all the important nights you need to know in the lead up to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
February 3, 2020
- Iowa
February 11, 2020
- New Hampshire
February 22, 2020
- Nevada
The Republican party isn’t holding a caucus for 2020.
February 25, 2020
- South Carolina
The state’s Republican party also voted to skip their primary, automatically giving Trump all of their delegates.
March 3, 2020, a.k.a. “Super Tuesday”
- Alabama
- American Samoa
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Maine
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Democrats Abroad (which will continue until March 10)
March 10, 2020
- Idaho
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Dakota
- Washington
March 14, 2020
- Northern Marianas
March 17, 2020
- Arizona
- Florida
- Illinois
- Ohio
March 24, 2020
- Georgia
March 29, 2020
- Puerto Rico
April 4, 2020
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Louisiana
- Wyoming
April 7, 2020
- Wisconsin
April 28, 2020
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Maryland
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
May 2, 2020
- Kansas
- Guam
May 5, 2020
- Indiana
May 12, 2020
- Nebraska
- West Virginia
May 19, 2020
- Kentucky
- Oregon
June 2, 2020
- District of Columbia
- Montana
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- South Dakota
June 6, 2020
- Virgin Islands