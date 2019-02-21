2 moms started an online kids clothing company that sells colorful, logo-free basics for less than $25

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Kids clothing startup Primary was founded by two moms who couldn’t find a one-stop shop for affordable, high-quality clothing basics.

Its assortment of baby and kids clothes are gender neutral and free of logos, slogans, and excessive patterns. The soft, premium fabrics are Oeko-Tex certified.

Most of its simple, colorful, and durable styles cost under $25, making shopping for clothing stress-free for parents and getting dressed in the morning fun for kids.

Looking back on my wardrobe as a kid, what I remember most was a rainbow explosion of patterns, textures, logos, and sassy slogans. It’s what was cheap, trendy, and readily available. But if my mom wanted to buy me simple, long-lasting basics, it was surprisingly difficult to find among the mountains of sequined and character-emblazoned tees.

Ready to make this search easier and more affordable, moms Christina Carbonell and Galyn Bernard, who met while working at the now-shuttered Quidsi (parent company of Diapers.com), created gender-neutral kids clothing brand Primary in 2015.

Primary makes basics like bodysuits, tees, leggings, and dresses for babies and kids up to age 12. The majority costs under $25, and styles come in a variety of solid colors. If you’re itching for some pattern, the most you’ll find are stripes and hearts.

In an interview with Bond Street, the founders said, “We’re focused on selling perennial styles rather than chasing trends. A business that does trends is expensive.”

A business that tries to enter retail the traditional way is also expensive, which is why Primary only sells online. The site is easy to browse by best sellers or category, and you can filter by an assortment of colors reminiscent of your coveted 32-pack of crayons – indeed, the founders have said they’re inspired by the simplicity and fun of Crayola.

Another feature meant to last is fabric quality. Primary uses soft, Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified fabrics that feel comfortable on their skin and can stand up to the multiple washes required of kids clothing. Kids’ bodies grow quickly, but Primary’s philosophy is that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality or affordability as they cycle through clothes. Since the same style, be it a long sleeve tunic ($16) or chino shorts ($13), is available in multiple sizes, parents don’t have to go through the headache of shopping around, and kids get to continue wearing their favorite outfits.

With its colorful, timeless options, Primary isn’t knocking on expressing individuality. Instead, it says there’s a different way to go about it that doesn’t involve excess or waste.

See some of our favorites and Primary’s bestsellers below and shop all kids clothing basics at Primary here

The Babysuit

Available in 24 colors and sizes 0-24

The Baseball Babysuit

Available in 8 colors and sizes 0-24

The Baby Legging

Available in 17 colors and sizes 0-24

The Zip Romper

Available in 20 colors and sizes 0-24

The Stripe Zip Footie

Available in 8 colors and sizes 0-24

The Jogger

Available in 11 colors and sizes 2-12

The Cardi Sweater

Available in 19 colors and sizes 2-12

The Long Sleeve Slim Tee

Available in 16 colors and sizes 2-12

The Long Sleeve Dress

Available in 13 colors and sizes 2-12

The Lightweight Puffer Vest

Available in 7 colors and sizes 2-12

The Raincoat

Available in 6 colors and sizes 2-12