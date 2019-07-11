The best air purifier deals we’re expecting to see on Amazon Prime Day 2019

source Levoit

After a long day braving the elements of the outdoors – pollution, pollen, and the smell of garbage – there’s nothing better than opening your front door and walking into a room of cool, clean air.

Yet, the air inside your home may not be as clean as you think. Evidence has suggested that most indoor air is actually more polluted than outdoor air, according to The Environmental Protection Agency. Pollen, pet dander, viruses, and fumes from cleaning supplies are just some of the indoor pollutants most of us come across every day.

Luckily, there’s an easy and affordable way to make the air in your home as clean as can be. Air purifiers remove most of the pollutants from your indoor air, which ultimately leaves you with fresher, cleaner air. Whether you suffer from seasonal allergies or not, we’re sure you’ll feel the difference.

There is a wide variety of air purifiers out there – big floor units and compact desktop models with a range of additional features like heating, cooling, and aromatherapy.

If you’re in the market for an air purifier, we’d recommend waiting until Prime Day. Like many other home and tech items, we’re expecting great deals on air purifiers from a variety of different brands.

Last Prime Day, we saw savings on the Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier. The compact model boasts ultra-silent operation, removes 99.97% of airborne contaminants, and is relatively affordable at $89.99. Prime members saved $31.50 and got the purifier for just $58.49.

We also saw savings on the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Twin Pack. This is our favorite purifier for large rooms, as one device can clean air in a room up to 540 square feet. The two-pack is perfect for putting of both sides of a huge room or splitting between a few rooms in the house. Last year, the set cost $465 (it has since increased), but Prime members could save $69.75 and get the twin air purifiers for a total of $395. While we can’t be sure, we think we’ll see similar savings this year. Bookmark this page and check back in, as we’ll update it whenever we get wind of new air purifier deals.

Check back as Amazon Prime Day 2019 approaches to learn more about all the air purifier deals.