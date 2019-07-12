The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, and Kindles

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy an Amazon device like an Echo speaker or Kindle e-reader.

Amazon is discounting many of its top-rated speakers, TV streamers, e-readers, tablets, and security cameras to their lowest prices ever.

Find all the deals and short descriptions of what each device does, below.

If you’ve ever wanted to own an Amazon device, be it a Kindle e-reader, Echo speaker, or Fire TV Stick, then you should know that the best time of year to buy one – if you want to enjoy the lowest prices, anyway – is Prime Day.

Historically, Amazon has offered discounts of $15 to $50 off its popular gadgets on both Prime Day and Black Friday, and each year the deals just get better. We looked back on last year’s Black Friday pricing only to find that this year’s Prime Day deals offer steeper discounts, which is great if you’ve hesitated so far.

On Black Friday of last year, for example, one of our favorite tablets, the Fire HD 8 Tablet, was discounted from $79.99 to $59.99. This year during Prime Day 2019, it will only be $49.99.

A Prime Day Amazon device deal that’s already live is on the Fire TV Recast. You can take $100 off the live-TV-streaming and DVR device this year.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the Amazon device deals in one place for you to shop. We’ve also provided easy comparisons among options within the same family so you don’t waste time going back and forth between pages trying to distinguish their differences.

Here are all the Amazon devices on sale during Prime Day.

Echo deals

Amazon's flagship speaker, the Echo, gets more and more affordable every year.

It’s likely that most, if not all, Echo devices will go on sale, from the simple Echo Dot to the features-packed Echo Show. Each one utilizes Alexa to accomplish any number of tasks, from answering questions to reordering supplies on Amazon.

Speakers:

*Echo Dot Kids, $44.99 (originally $69.99) [You save $25] : Features a kid-friendly version of Alexa, parental controls, and a year of FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational content subscription).

: Features a kid-friendly version of Alexa, parental controls, and a year of FreeTime Unlimited (Amazon’s educational content subscription). *Echo, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]: All the functionalities of the Echo Dot, but with room-filling dual speakers.

Speakers with video features:

*Echo Show, $159.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $70]: Combines the speaker quality of the Echo and Echo Plus with the visual capabilities of the Echo Spot. Now with a larger (10″) HD display and eight mic array.

Audio accessories:

Echo Input, $14.99 (originally $34.99) [You save $20]: Adds Alexa to any speaker via audio cable or Bluetooth.

Fire TV deals

You can get the Fire TV Stick streaming media player for just $15 this year.

Armed with a Fire TV device that streams your fvorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video, you’ll feel like traditional cable is truly a thing of the past. Fire TV devices also utilize Alexa for convenient hands-free control, so you don’t have to juggle or manage yet another remote control. These are the anticipated Fire TV devices deals:

*Fire TV Stick, $14.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $25] : A small streaming media player that plugs into any TV’s HDMI port, 8 GB storage.

: A small streaming media player that plugs into any TV’s HDMI port, 8 GB storage. *Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $25] : Includes a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming.

: Includes a Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming. *Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $50]: Has 4K Ultra HD and HDR, built-in speaker, far-field voice control, ethernet support, 16 GB storage.

The biggest Amazon device deal this year is on the Fire TV Recast.

Fire TV Recast, $129.99 (originally $229.99) [You save $100]: A DVR that brings live TV to your Fire TV, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, and compatible mobile devices.

The Fire TV Stick is better for less committal or budget-conscious watchers (and wins over the popular Roku Streaming Stick), while the Fire TV Recast and Fire TV Cube have features that take the TV-watching experience to the next level.

Kindle deals

If you love reading, you won’t regret getting a Kindle, which makes it that much easier to enjoy the pastime. The e-readers are light and comfortable to hold, give you the ability to download millions of books with the click of a button, and let you make highlights and notes. The line ranges in features like display resolution, built-in lights, and storage.

*Kindle, $59.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $30] + $5 eBook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited: The most basic Kindle, which is best for readers who don’t need tons of bells and whistles.

+ $5 eBook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited: The most basic Kindle, which is best for readers who don’t need tons of bells and whistles. *Kindle Paperwhite, $84.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $40] + $5 eBook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited: The most popular Kindle, has a high-resolution display (300 ppi) with built-in adjustable light. Now thinner, lighter, twice the storage, and water-proof.

Amazon offers memberships like Kindle Unlimited, which gives you access to over a million e-books. New members can try it for free for three months (it’s usually $9.99 a month).

Fire tablet deals

The Fire HD 8 Tablet takes an additional $10 off last year's Black Friday price during Prime Day 2019.

Fire tablets are optimized for the best portable entertainment experience, whether you like to watch movies or play games. There are three main types, and the number refers to the display size. All are available in bright colors and have high-quality video recording features, so their main differences come down to resolution, storage size, battery life, and audio capabilities. The following tablets will be on sale:

We think the Fire HD 8 is the perfect balance of power and price,and though we still prefer the iPad over the Fire HD 10, the Fire HD 10 is certainly more affordable. Pick up the right accessories and these tablets become even better.

Security camera deals

For the peace of mind that your home is safe when you’re not there, get a security camera that gives you live notifications and video clips of the scene.