The Amazon Prime credit card always earns 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases — but on Prime Day, it’s 6%

caption If you’re already planning on making Prime Day purchases, you might as well use a credit card that rewards you. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great option if you frequently shop at Amazon and Whole Foods, as it offers 5% cash back on these purchases. And during Prime Day (July 15-16), that rate’s jumping 1% for a total of 6% back on your spending.

Compared to the standard earning rate on many other cash-back credit cards, 5% (not to mention 6% during Prime Day) is very solid. Especially when you consider the huge variety of products you have access to through both Amazon and Whole Foods, this card makes it easy to put money in your wallet. The cash-back points you earn can be redeemed toward future Amazon purchases, or you can redeem them for cash back into an eligible checking account, travel booked through Chase, or for gift cards. No matter which option you choose, your cash-back points are worth 1 cent apiece.

The card has no annual fee, though you do need an Amazon Prime membership to be eligible. Thanks to benefits like free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video, the $119 membership can easily be worth it – and keep in mind you’ll need a Prime membership to access the best Prime Day deals.

Prime Day runs through July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and there will be more than 1 million deals hitting the retailer’s site. Check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which we’re constantly updating as new deals roll in.