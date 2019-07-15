The Amazon Prime credit card always earns 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases — but on Prime Day, it’s 6%

- source
- Leon Neal/Getty Images
- Prime Day 2019 runs from Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16, at 11:59 p.m. PT, and will bring customers more than a million deals. You need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $119 a year, to access the best Prime Day deals, but it can easily be worth it.
- The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great option for Prime members, as it offers 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods with no annual fee. Even better, the card’s offering 6% at these retailers during Prime Day.
- You can put the 6% back on Prime Day spending toward future Amazon, or redeem it for cash back, travel, or gift cards.
- Check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which we’re constantly updating as new deals roll in.
Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a great option if you frequently shop at Amazon and Whole Foods, as it offers 5% cash back on these purchases. And during Prime Day (July 15-16), that rate’s jumping 1% for a total of 6% back on your spending.
Compared to the standard earning rate on many other cash-back credit cards, 5% (not to mention 6% during Prime Day) is very solid. Especially when you consider the huge variety of products you have access to through both Amazon and Whole Foods, this card makes it easy to put money in your wallet. The cash-back points you earn can be redeemed toward future Amazon purchases, or you can redeem them for cash back into an eligible checking account, travel booked through Chase, or for gift cards. No matter which option you choose, your cash-back points are worth 1 cent apiece.
The card has no annual fee, though you do need an Amazon Prime membership to be eligible. Thanks to benefits like free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video, the $119 membership can easily be worth it – and keep in mind you’ll need a Prime membership to access the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day runs through July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and there will be more than 1 million deals hitting the retailer’s site. Check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which we’re constantly updating as new deals roll in.