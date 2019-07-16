Use this little-known promo code on Amazon to save an extra $5 on your $15 book purchase during Prime Day 2019

source Flickr Creative Commons

Amazon is well known for its tablets and e-readers, but for some of us, nothing beats the feeling of turning the page of a physical book – which, if you didn’t already know, Amazon also sells. In addition to snagging that Kindle deal during Amazon Prime Day, you can save upwards of 50% on hard and soft cover books.

Many shoppers only look for the “Prime Day deal” tag, and don’t even realize that Amazon offers additional coupons that you can stack to save even more on your book purchase.

If you plan to buy a book, be sure to use the promo code “PRIMEBOOK19” to receive $5 off your physical book purchase of $15 or more.

Amazon’s codes can be a little finicky sometimes and often stay within your cart leaving you unable to re-add the code should you want to change your book order. I went ahead to test the promo code with several different book prices and found that this promotion works on any physical book purchase where the total value of one or more books is $15 or more.

If you’re still team e-reader, you can snag up to 80% off Kindle best sellers here.

Here are some of our favorite books that are discounted for Prime Day 2019 and are eligible for an additional $5 off:

Fiction:

Non-fiction and history:

Biographies and memoirs: