Use this little-known promo code on Amazon to save an extra $5 on your $15 book purchase during Prime Day 2019

- Amazon Prime Day 2019 is happening now, and runs until tonight (July 16) at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Not only are there some can’t-beat deals on Amazon’s tablets and e-readers, there are also endless deals on physical books for purchase.
- Use promo code “PRIMEBOOK19” to save $5 on physical book purchases of $15 or more.
Amazon is well known for its tablets and e-readers, but for some of us, nothing beats the feeling of turning the page of a physical book – which, if you didn’t already know, Amazon also sells. In addition to snagging that Kindle deal during Amazon Prime Day, you can save upwards of 50% on hard and soft cover books.
Many shoppers only look for the “Prime Day deal” tag, and don’t even realize that Amazon offers additional coupons that you can stack to save even more on your book purchase.
If you plan to buy a book, be sure to use the promo code “PRIMEBOOK19” to receive $5 off your physical book purchase of $15 or more.
Amazon’s codes can be a little finicky sometimes and often stay within your cart leaving you unable to re-add the code should you want to change your book order. I went ahead to test the promo code with several different book prices and found that this promotion works on any physical book purchase where the total value of one or more books is $15 or more.
If you’re still team e-reader, you can snag up to 80% off Kindle best sellers here.
Here are some of our favorite books that are discounted for Prime Day 2019 and are eligible for an additional $5 off:
Fiction:
- “The Nickel Boys: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead
- “The Most Fun We Ever Had: A Novel” by Claire Lombardo
- “The Need” by Helen Phillip
- “Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- “Mrs. Everything: A Novel” by Jennifer Weine
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
- “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand
Non-fiction and history:
- “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep
- “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham
- “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough
- “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown
- “If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Red Sox” by Nick Cafardo
- “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza
Biographies and memoirs:
- “The Impossible Climb: Alex Honnold, El Capitan, and the Climbing Life” by Mark Synnott
- “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
- “The Unwinding of the Miracle: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After” by Julie Yip-Williams
- “Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir” by Jayson Greene
- “Sounds Like Titanic: A Memoir” by Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman
- “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover