The best Amazon Prime Day travel deals — from suitcases to neck pillows

source Trtl

source Trtl

Prime Day 2019 is ending tonight, but we’re still keeping track of the best travel accessory and luggage deals.

We’ll be updating this post in real-time, adding the best new deals as they surface and alerting you to sellouts when we see them.

Don’t have time to sift through millions of deals? We’ll be doing it for you. Check out the best deals of Prime Day 2019 here.

Prime Day 2019 is officially here, and for the first time in the event’s history, deals are available on hundreds of thousands of items for a full 48 hours. To help you save time and avoid having to sort through everything, we’ve rounded up the best deals on travel gear and luggage, including packing cubes, travel pillows, and other accessories.

We’ll be constantly updating this list with new deals as they pop up throughout Prime Day, so check back often for the latest updates. If you want the best deals across all categories, bookmark this page for up-to-date tracking of the best deals in every category.

To take advantage of any of these deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that lets you take advantage of Prime Day sales and dozens of other perks. We also have tons of other articles to help you find the best deals in other categories, so you make sure to them out, too.

This is our list of the best travel and luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day. You can keep scrolling to check out our full list.

The 5 best overall travel deals

The Trtl is Insider Picks’ favorite travel pillow. The latest version has a similar design to its cult-favorite original – a stiff curved insert inside a fabric wrap that provides support on one side of your neck, allowing you to lean toward your preferred position. The difference is that the Trtl Pillow Plus is height adjustable so you can really customize fit, and the support also has significantly more padding. We highly recommend this one for anyone looking for the best version of a travel pillow.

Sennheiser’s Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones do away with cords, and their active noise cancellation decreases the ambient noises that can make traveling a drag. This pair also has a 19-hour battery life, though you can also use a connecting cable (included) for battery-free listening.

The Travelpro brand is responsible for our top pick for the best checked luggage bag you can buy. The Magna 2 Carry-On has many of the brand’s best features: a light weight, sturdy form, and smart design. This version is expandable, has self-aligning magnetic wheels that roll in 360-degrees for smooth travel, and comes with a comfortably cushioned contour grip.

This RavPower external battery can hold enough juice to charge an iPhone X almost five times, a Galaxy S8 over four times, or an iPad mini 4 over two times. In other words, it’s a good choice for keeping devices charged on the go.

Save over $400 on a tablet that’s perfect for catching up on shows or emails at the airport. It’s compatible with the Apple Pencil and smart keyboards and will last up to 10 hours of surging the web on Wi-Fi, watching video, or listening to music. If you’re using cellular, it should last for nine hours.

Keep scrolling to see the best travel accessory deals of Prime Day 2019, running July 15-16.

The best luggage deals

source Amazon

Having the right luggage can alleviate some of the worst pain points of traveling. A good bag can make long security lines, rushed transfers, and meandering treks looking for the Airbnb much more enjoyable. Below, you’ll find a few of the best bags discounted during Prime Day.

Here are the best deals on luggage for Prime Day 2019:

The best packing cube deals

source Amazon

Packing cubes are the cheat code to packing (and unpacking) quickly and efficiently – that’s why they were named by flight attendants as one thing they’d never fly without. Section them off by outfit, by item, or by cleanliness to make traveling exponentially simpler.

Here are the best deals on packing cubes for Prime Day 2019:

The best travel headphone deals

source Beats by Dre/Facebook

Whether your first priority is sealing your ears off from the crying babies and rushing airplane noise or the convenient packability of wireless earbuds, having the right listening device on a trip is of vital importance. Check out a few of our favorite headphone travel companions from the Prime Day deals below.

Here are the best deals on travel headphones for Prime Day 2019:

The best travel tablet deals

source Apple

Flight delayed? Having trouble sleeping on the plane? Need to look at a work email but sick of the miniaturized screen on your phone? Welcome to the endless convenience of having a tablet – and perhaps a host of pre-downloaded Netflix or Prime shows – on a trip.

Here are the best deals on travel tablets for Prime Day 2019:

The best toiletry kit deals

source Amazon

Transferring your grooming, skin-care, and/or beauty routine into a tiny bag for a trip is a lot easier when that bag has been designed intuitively for that exact use. Here are a few dopp kits and toiletry bags that should make keeping essentials within reach and organized on the go.

Here are the best deals on travel toiletry kits for Prime Day 2019:

The best travel backpack deals

source Amazon

If you prefer the convenience of a compact, intuitively designed backpack for travel, these are the best options so far in the Prime Day discounts. Keep an eye out for waterproof materials, TSA-friendly dimensions, laptop sleeves, shoe compartments, RFID pockets, cord organizers, and water bottle pockets.

Here are the best deals on travel backpacks for Prime Day 2019:

The best miscellaneous travel deals

source Amazon

Miscellaneous gadgets are often the most useful things I pack – an unbeatable travel pillow, external battery, and an instant hook for holding a bag are a few of them.

Here are the best deals on miscellaneous travel gadgets for Prime Day 2019:

Make sure you stay up to date on the latest deals beyond just travel by checking out this page with all of our Prime Day 2019 coverage.