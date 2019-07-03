I purchased a 6-month supply of toilet paper on Amazon Prime Day — and it was one of the best decisions I ever made

source Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 15-16, and we’ve been tracking all the best early deals you can already get your hands on.

Though most people tend to shop deals on tech devices, school supplies, and larger appliances, I prefer to use Prime Day to stock up on toilet paper.

Read on for my hot take, or head straight to our roundup of the best deals Prime Day 2019 has to offer.

Last year on Prime Day, I went to sleep early and woke up at 3 a.m. to start covering all the best sales and deals.

As you can probably imagine, I didn’t get much of a chance to sit back and shop or stalk Lightning deals. Instead, I had one single objective – to buy as much toilet paper as I could fit in my storage closet and bathroom.

I truly believe that there aren’t enough people who take advantage of the other side of Prime Day. With tech devices, TVs, phones, and speakers beating out home necessities as the most wanted and purchased items of Prime Days past, it’s obvious that people know this is a great time to shop for bigger ticket items.

But with so many deals on household goods, why aren’t more people stocking up on the basics?

I understand people living in metropolitan areas are starved for space, but if I can figure out where to hold six months worth of toilet paper in my small Brooklyn apartment, so can you. Put the rolls inside of your suitcases. Add a roll holder in your bathroom. Whatever space you can make, I highly recommend that you make it – you’ll be thanking me the next 40-something times your roll runs out.

I suggest bookmarking your favorite kind now and checking back when Prime Day rolls around on July 15-16. And, of course, make sure your Prime membership is up-to-date so you can take advantage of the deals.

