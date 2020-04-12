‘I owe them my life’: Boris Johnson thanks NHS staff after spending week in hospital with coronavirus

source Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited NHS staff with saving his life in a statement on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

“I can’t thank them enough,” the coronavirus-stricken politician said about the doctors and nurses at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. “I owe them my life.”

Johnson’s comments mark his first public statement since his admission to intensive care on Monday.

He was moved to another ward on Thursday after his condition improved.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson credited NHS staff with saving his life in a statement on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

“I can’t thank them enough,” the British leader said about the doctors and nurses at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, who have taken care of him since his admission with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – a week ago.

“I owe them my life,” he added.

Johnson’s comments mark his first public statement since he was moved to intensive care on Monday. He was transferred to a ward on Thursday after his condition improved.

While in recovery, Johnson has been reading “Tintin” books and rewatching films such as “Love Actually” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, The Telegraph reported.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll is poised to pass the 10,000 mark later today. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1.7 million people and killed roughly 110,000.