Prime Minister Dr Mahathir admits he has to trust his expected successor and coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim whether he ‘likes it or not’

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir gave his his view on issues recently, ranging from the state of the government to Anwar Ibrahim. Facebook/Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has given his opinion on political ally Anwar Ibrahim, saying that he has to trust him “whether (he likes) it or not”, adding that he “can’t be here all the time”.

Speaking in an interview with news agency CNN at his office in Putrajaya on Thursday (July 26), he said that the “condition” right now is that he will serve as the Prime Minister for two to three years before Anwar, the leader of the Pakatan Harapan (PKR) coalition, takes over.

However, he did add that if “people want me to serve” beyond the time agreed with his coalition partners, then he would stay in power, CNN reported.

Anwar is expected to contest for the People’s Justice Party (PKR) Presidency later this year, and is set to run in a by-election in the near future in an effort to rejoin Parliament, allowing him to replace Mahathir as Prime Minister.

The 93-year-old said that in his second run as the Prime Minister, he had “inherited a government lousy with corruption and with few trustworthy officials”.

He said: “From outside we saw the damage, but we never expected the damage to be so extensive. Most of the top echelons in the government are corrupt. I have to work with some of those people who are suspect.”

“It’s a very difficult job, if you don’t work with people you trust, you don’t know whether what you want them to do, will be done or not”.