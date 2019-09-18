Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface and a turban during an ‘Arabian Nights’ themed party in 2001

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was photographed dressed as Aladdin, wearing brownface and a turban, for a 2001 “Arabian Nights” themed gala held at West Point Grey Academy, a private day school where he taught.

The controversial photo surfaced a week after Trudeau embarked on his re-election campaign,

His campaign has already been tinged with public accusations that he interfered with a corruption investigation into a Canadian engineering firm.

Trudeau has received a fair share of criticism in the past. During a visit to India in 2018, the Trudeau family faced backlash for wearing cultural garb.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface and a turban during an “Arabian Nights” themed party hosted at a private school where he taught in 2001, TIME uncovered from a 2000-2001 yearbook.

The prime minister, then 29, was photographed dressed as Aladdin for the 2001 themed gala held at West Point Grey Academy, a private day school, according to Zita Astravas, a spokeswoman of the Liberal Party of Canada confirmed to TIME that he was in the photo. Trudeau is the head of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights,'” Astravas told TIME. “He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

Businessman Michael Adamson shared a copy of the West Point Grey Academy yearbook, titled “The View,” with TIME. He saw the photograph back in July and thought it should be made public. Adamson told TIME that he did not attend the party himself.

The controversial photo surfaced a week after Trudeau embarked on his re-election campaign. His campaign has been clouded by public accusations that he interfered with a corruption investigation into a Canadian engineering firm, one of the first major scandals of his political career.

Despite being deemed an internet favorite due to his charm and charisma, Trudeau has received a fair share of criticism in the past. During a visit to India in 2018, the Trudeau family faced backlash for wearing cultural garb.