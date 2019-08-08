8 popular summer albums and singles Prime Members can stream for free on Prime Music right now

caption Prime Music has a surprisingly strong selection of new releases. source Amazon

Amazon has two streaming options: Prime Music and Music Unlimited. While Music Unlimited costs $7.99 a month for Prime members (and just $0.99 for Prime Student members right now), Prime Music is totally free with your Prime subscription.

Prime Music is a cool benefit of having an Amazon Prime membership, but if you love music, it’s probably not enough to sustain your listening habits. With a catalog of just over two million songs, compared to Music Unlimited‘s 50 million, Prime Music has many holes.

However, Prime Music has a surprisingly solid selection of new releases right now, something I wasn’t expecting to see. From highly anticipated albums to defining songs of the summer, here are eight cool music releases you can stream on Prime Music right now.

Recently, I – a self-proclaimed Spotify loyalist – gave Amazon’s music streaming services a try.

I found that Amazon’s Music Unlimited, the premium, $7.99-per-month subscription tier of Amazon’s music offerings, rivaled Spotify with its large catalog of songs and affordable price. Prime Music, on the other hand, paled in comparison, which makes sense given that it’s the free version.

Well, not technically free – Prime Music is included with your Amazon Prime membership, so you’re still paying for it in some way (and in case you don’t have a membership yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial – after that it’ll cost you $12.99 a month).

Amazon Prime has a plethora of benefits, but access to Prime Music is an often-overlooked perk. The song selection is definitely lean, but considering you can access it at no extra cost, it’s not too bad. In fact, I recently visited the Prime Music landing page and was surprised by the range of new music available.

I had assumed the rush of new albums and singles summer always brings would only be available on Amazon Music Unlimited, but surprisingly, you can find many of this season’s latest drops on Prime Music.

Here are some of the best new releases you can listen to Prime Music right now:

“The Big Day” by Chance the Rapper

You can find all 22 tracks from Chance the Rapper’s newest album on Prime Music. “The Big Day” is his debut studio album, a tribute to his relationship with wife Kirsten Corley that’s loaded with guest features from artists like John Legend, Nicki Minaj, and even Chance the Rapper’s own mom.

“Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Country-trap son “Old Town Road” may have started out on TikTok, but it’s since taken the internet by storm and is quickly becoming the unofficial song of the summer. The chart-topper has spent 18 weeks as number one on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the previously held records for most time in the ruling spot.

“The Lion King Soundtrack” by Various Artists

The long-awaited revamp of the Disney classic just made its theater debut, with a star-studded cast and soundtrack. Listen to Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and others belt out your favorite tunes from the film.

“Tim” by Avicii

Before he passed in 2018, DJ-producer Avicii was working on completing a new album. After his passing, his collaborators worked together to bring the album to fruition. You can’t listen to the whole posthumous album on Prime Music, but you can stream two of the most popular songs, “Heaven” and “SOS,” the latter of which features Aloe Blacc.

“Juice” by Lizzo

Unfortunately, you can’t listen to all of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” on Prime Music. But, you can listen to “Juice” on repeat for hours, which is more than enough.

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s latest release is, as the name suggests, made up of collaborations with big name features. Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Khalid are just some of the talented additions. You can only find four of the songs on Prime Music, but you can listen to the whole album on Music Unlimited.

“Money In The Grave” by Drake featuring Rick Ross

Drake’s “In My Feelings” was the undeniable Summer 2018 anthem. This summer Drake released a new single featuring Rick Ross that’s quickly inching its way up the charts.

“How Do You Sleep” by Sam Smith

While the lyrics may be about heartbreak, Sam Smith’s rhythmic single sounds like its made to be danced to. In his music video, Smith shows off his own dance skills, and people are quickly taking to learning the moves themselves.