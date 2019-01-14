Amazon’s Prime Video service lets you curate your own cheap cable subscription — and popular channels like Starz and Showtime are discounted right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Prime Video Channels is an Amazon Prime member perk that lets members subscribe to more than 100 TV networks for a monthly fee.

Amazon is currently offering a 40% discount on four Prime Video Channels: Showtime, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, and Starz. New subscribers who sign up by January 17 will enjoy the discounted rate for three months.

Subscribers get access to a channel’s back catalog, and in many cases, the ability to stream shows live through their computer and on other devices with the Prime Video app.

Prime Video Channels is a little-known Amazon Prime perk that gives Prime members a la carte access to TV shows and movies from one of over 100 networks for a monthly fee without a long-term commitment.

Each channel has a different price, so I’ve broken down how much you can save if you take advantage of this deal:

Showtime: $6.59 per month (originally $10.99) [You save $13.20]

$6.59 per month (originally $10.99) Starz: $5.39 per month (originally $8.99) [You save $10.80]

$5.39 per month (originally $8.99) PBS Masterpiece: $3.59 per month (originally $5.99) [You save $7.20]

$3.59 per month (originally $5.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $2.39 per month (originally $3.99) [You save $4.80]

When you subscribe you get access to the channel’s back catalogue and new episodes of its currently airing shows, which generally become available the day after they’re broadcast. Many channels can also be streamed live on your computer, or any device with the Prime Video app.

Showtime is home to popular shows like “Shameless,” “Homeland,” and “I Feel Pretty,” while Starz airs “American Gods,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” PBS Masterpiece’s “Northanger Abbey,” “Bird Song,” and “Point Blank” are well worth your time (I hear), and Lifetime Movie Club’s “Whitney,” “If Looks Could Kill,” and “Flowers in the Attic” are other noteworthy shows to add to your streaming queue.

These four channels are the only ones that are part of Amazon’s 40% discount, but premium networks like HBO and BritBox are also available as Prime Video Channels, both of which are available to steam for free for seven days as a trial.

Keep up with the shows you like, amd never pay for a full cable package with 400 stations you don’t need again.