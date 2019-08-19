Prince Andrew says he’s ‘appalled’ by sex abuse claims lobbed at Jeffrey Epstein and denies he participated in activities with underage women

caption Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York appear on the balcony during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Andrew made a public statement on Sunday following the release of a 2010 video showing him inside Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion.

In the statement released by Buckingham Palace, the Duke said that he was “appalled” by recent accusations of sexual abuse lobbed at his former friend, and said allegations that he was involved in any “exploitation” are “abhorrent.”

The relationship between Epstein and Prince Andrew has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after unsealed documents made public this month allege that the British royal made sexual advances on two young women recruited for him by Epstein’s former girlfriend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was a registered sex offender and died by apparent suicide last week while he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carried a jail sentence of up to 45 years.

caption Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him. source Florida Southern District Court

The two women named in the incident, Johanna Sjoberg and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, previously alleged to have been recruited by Epstein’s associates to perform massages that quickly devolved into sexual abuse, Giuffre at age 15.

Though Buckingham Palace has never denied a friendship between the disgraced financier and the prince, the royal family has repeatedly denied sexual relations between Prince Andrew and Giuffre or other underage women.

Read more: New charges against Jeffrey Epstein highlight his reported past ties to the British royal family

Epstein and Prince Andrew reportedly formed a close friendship through the late ’90s and early 2000s after being introduced by Maxwell. The prince stepped down from his 10-year role as the special UK representative for trade in 2011 following criticism over his close friendship with the registered sex offender Epstein.

The royal statement follows a video released by the Daily Mail on Sunday reportedly taken outside Epstein’s Manhattan home in December 2010, which shows the Duke briefly peering out and waving from behind the mansion’s front door.

Controversial footage has emerged of Prince Andrew at convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion, two years after the billionaire was convicted of sex trafficking. #9Today pic.twitter.com/xiHOAZB5MK — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 18, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, the footage was taken less than an hour after Epstein left the house with a young blonde woman. The duke was also photographed strolling alongside Epstein in Central Park in 2010.

Shortly after legal documents related to the sex-trafficking charges against Epstein – which laid out allegations by Sjoberg and Giuffre – were published last week, the Queen was photographed sitting next to her son as they were driven to Crathie Kirk church in Scotland near Her Majesty’s holiday home.

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement to CBS News last week, saying that “any suggestion [against Prince Andrew] of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.”