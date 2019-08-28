Prince Andrew’s legal team reportedly thinks the picture of him and Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre is fake

caption Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit where Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him. source Florida Southern District Court

A source close to Prince Andrew says the royal has no memory of ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

The source told the London Evening Standard that Duke of York’s legal team “seriously doubt” the photo taken of Andrew and Giuffre in 2001 is real.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

However, Andrew said in a previous statement that he sympathizes for Epstein’s victims.

Prince Andrew’s legal team thinks the infamous photo of Andrew and Giuffre with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, shown above, could be fake, according to the Evening Standard.

The Duke of York reportedly has “absolutely no recollection” of meeting Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, a source told the newspaper.

The source, described as somebody “close to” Andrew, told the publication: “Look at his fingers in the photo. The duke has quite chubby fingers, they don’t look right and nor does the height of the duke and the girl.

“I understand his legal team have asked to have proper sight of the original photograph so they can carry out their own investigation as they seriously doubt its veracity.”

Another source – described only as a “senior source,” said Andrew has no memory of meeting Giuffre, who was previously known as Virginia Roberts.

They said: “The duke is adamant and has been consistent since 2011 that he does not recall ever meeting Miss Roberts, let alone the photo being taken.”

The Standard’s report comes a day after Giuffre said that she hopes Andrew “comes clean.”

Speaking to reporters outside federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, Giuffre said: “I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice.”

When asked specifically about the royal, she said: “He knows what he’s done, and he can attest to that.”

She added: “He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”

Giuffre alleged in a 2015 defamation case that Epstein made her have sex with Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on his private island in the Virgin Islands back in 2001 – when she was 17 years old.

She also alleged that she had been “procured for sexual activities” by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a close friend to both Epstein and the prince.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Insider “we have nothing further to add to our previous statements.”

Prince Andrew released a statement on Saturday, in which he said he “sympathizes” with Epstein’s victims.

“I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year,” reads the statement. “I have stayed in a number of residencies.”

He added: “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, hear, witness, or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

“His suicide left many unanswered questions and I acknowledge and sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”