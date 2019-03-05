There’s a Swedish prince who looks just like ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star Jamie Dornan

caption Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has a doppelgänger in “Fifth Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan. source Getty/ Michael Campanella/ WireImage/ Gabriel Olsen/ Film Magic

Royal fans have started to notice some bizarre similarities between Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan.

Prince Carl Philip, who is the son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, is fourth in line to the throne.

The Swedish prince gained an outpour of praise after he made his Instagram account public, giving fans hundreds of pictures to use when drawing comparisons between himself and the Hollywood hearthrob.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has a Hollywood doppelganger – and fans have been in awe since they realised his lookalike is none other than “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor Jamie Dornan.

The Evening Standard drew attention to the eery similarity between Jamie Dornan, 36, and the dashing royal, 39, earlier this week.

Both men are frequently pictured with their dark hair slicked back and are regularly dressed in formal wear. They’re also both known for their signature rugged facial hair and often brooding stare.

Here’s Carl Philip – who is the son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and is fourth in line to the throne.

caption Prince Carl Philip of Sweden. source Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

Now here’s Jamie Dornan.

The publication is not the first to notice the royal’s handsome lookalike.

Prince Carl Philip and his wife, former glamour model and reality star Princess Sofia, made headlines in 2017 when they gave fans a glimpse into their private lives after creating an official Instagram account.

Fans have since made a string of comparisons between the men, dubbing the resemblance “uncanny.”

“If there’s a ever a biopic on him, we know where to look!” one fan tweeted.

@ShowbizMillie @rudemrlang Prince Carl Philip looks uncannily like @JamieDornan If there's a ever a biopic on him, we know where to look! — Christian Guiltenane (@ChristyG_Journo) November 6, 2014

Another wrote on Twitter: “How is it possible that I have not known about Prince Carl Philip of Sweden? He’s like a royal Jamie Dornan.”

How is it possible that I have not known about Prince Carl Philip of Sweden?????? He's like a royal Jamie Dornan. ???? — edlyon (@ed_lyon) June 16, 2015

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tied the knot in 2015, and the couple have since gone on to have two children, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

Jamie Dornan shot to fame in the same year, after playing Christian Grey in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise.