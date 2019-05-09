Take a look inside Prince Charles’ new luxury bed and breakfast at the Scottish castle where he vacations every summer

Prince Charles opened a bed and breakfast called the Granary Lodge at the Castle of Mey in Scotland.

The Queen Mother used to vacation at the castle, and Prince Charles still does every August.

The bed and breakfast has 10 rooms ranging from £145 ($188) to £195 ($253) per night.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Charles is opening up one of his prized vacation spots to the public.

On May 1, the Prince of Wales opened the Granary Lodge, a luxury bed and breakfast on the grounds of the Castle of Mey in Scotland where he spends time every August.

The lodge has 10 bedrooms and a drawing room with views of the sea. It’s situated on 30 acres of royal castle grounds that include a walled garden once maintained by the Queen Mother.

Take a look inside this new bed and breakfast that’s fit for a king.

Prince Charles opened a new bed and breakfast called the Granary Lodge on the grounds of the Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland.

The Granary Lodge officially opened to guests on May 1.

The castle was built by George, the 4th Earl of Caithness, in 1572.

Most recently, it belonged to Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, who renovated and restored the castle and grounds and spent time there every October.

Prince Charles doesn’t run the bed and breakfast himself but is the president of the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

“We are delighted that the Prince’s vision for the Granary Lodge has been realized and hope the development means more people will visit the North Highlands of Scotland to experience its unique offering to tourists,” said Robert Lovie, director of outreach for the Prince’s Foundation, in a statement.

The lodge has 10 bedrooms, including two suites, and a drawing room.

Through the drawing room windows, visitors can see views of the Pentland Firth, the strait separating the Orkney Islands from Caithness.

The rooms contain king-size beds, sitting areas, and ensuite bathrooms.

Breakfast is served every morning with locally-sourced ingredients.

The bathrooms are decorated with pale blue floral wallpaper.

They’re stocked with standard toiletries like shampoo and bars of soap.

Bathrobes are also included.

It’s not called a luxury bed and breakfast for nothing.

Photos of the royal family line the hallways.

Prince Charles spends time at the Castle of Mey every year in August.

The Castle of Mey grounds span 30 acres.

Nearby attractions also include whiskey distilleries, bird watching at St. John’s Pool and the Wick Heritage Museum.

The garden contains paths and walkways to enjoy a leisurely stroll.

The Queen Mother had a green thumb and restored the castle’s garden as a personal project when she acquired the property. Her favorite rose, Albertine, still grows there today.

The grounds also feature some modern touches.

Charging stations for electric cars can be found in the parking lot.

The rooms range from £145 ($188) to £195 ($253) per night.

You can book reservations on the Granary Lodge’s website.