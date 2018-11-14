Prince Charles doesn’t eat lunch — but he does enjoy a version of moussaka made with grouse

caption Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. source Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles guest-edited this week’s Country Life magazine to mark his 70th birthday.

Within the publication, Charles revealed his invention of a moussaka made with grouse instead of lamb, which he calls “groussaka.”

You won’t see him tucking into his take on the Greek classic for lunch, though, which he apparently skips, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles turns 70 on Wednesday November 14.

Prince Charles doesn’t eat lunch, according to Buckingham Palace.

In honour of the Princes of Wales’ 70th birthday, the palace has released 70 facts you may not have known about the heir apparent to the British throne, revealing his eating habits among many other things.

He does, however, have a penchant for his own gamey twist on a classic Greek moussaka, the royal revealed on Wednesday.

The prince guest-edited Country Life magazine to mark his monumental birthday, which takes place on Wednesday November 14.

In the magazine’s special edition, Charles spoke about food, technology, and his love of red squirrels, which he allows to roam about his royal residence in Scotland.

“They [red squirrels] come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round the inside,” Charles said in his leader article.

“Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts – they are incredibly special creatures.”

A keen shooter, Charles included a recipe for pheasant crumble pie, which he suffixed by saying: “I got this recipe from someone I know. It is delicious.”

“I invented a grouse one recently, Coq au vin with grouse, as well as moussaka with grouse, it doesn’t always have to be lamb, in other words groussaka!”

Despite his inclination to game-based dishes, the prince only enjoys one cooked meal a day, the Daily Mail reported in 2004.

A royal courtier told the publication that Charles’ eating habits could be a problem for his staff when they were out at events: “When we do day visits or foreign tours, he can go the whole day without stopping for a break, which means we all have to miss our lunch as well.

“It’s good in a way, because it means he has time to meet more people, but he doesn’t seem to notice all the rumbling stomachs around him. You just learn that you have to have a big breakfast on those days.”

Although the prince does enjoy a boiled egg almost every morning, it must be cooked according to his exact specifications – for four minutes, no more or no less.