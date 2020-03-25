Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus

caption The Prince of Wales has contracted the coronavirus. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Prince Charles has become the first British royal to test positive for the coronavirus.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the news to ITV news, saying that while the prince is displaying “mild symptoms” he currently “remains in good health.”

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a spokeserson told ITV’s royal producer Lizzie Robinson on Wednesday.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The continued: “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” they added.

Insider has contacted Clarence House for additional comment.

