Prince Charles says that Meghan and Harry’s royal baby could be called Kylie or Shane

caption Prince Charles. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Prince Charles has thrown two unlikely suggestions into the mix for the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal baby, which is due in April.

The heir to the throne quipped that the couple could name their first child Shane or Kylie, while speaking at a reception at Australia House in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just completed a 16-day royal tour of the British Commonwealth, which saw them open and close the Invictus Games in Australia.

According to SkyBet, James is the current favourite for the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal baby, with Alice, Arthur and Diana close behind.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has thrown further speculation into the mix, though, by suggesting that the couple could name their first child Shane or Kylie.

The Prince of Wales was giving a speech at Australia House – the location of the Australian High Commission in London – when he quipped that Harry and Meghan may opt for the names of two of the country’s biggest celebrities (singer Kylie Minogue and cricketer Shane Warne).

Read more: Prince Charles doesn’t eat lunch – but he does enjoy a version of moussaka made with grouse

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just completed a 16-day royal tour of the British Commonwealth, which saw them open and close the Invictus Games in Australia.

“Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby,” Charles told the crowd.

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.

“But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

Comedian Barry Humphries, who is known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, was reportedly in the audience.

Charles, who just celebrated his 70th birthday, has long had an affinity for Australia, where he attended Geelong Grammar School in Victoria as a teenager.

Read more: Prince Charles is 70 – here’s the best photo from every year of his royal career

At the reception at Australia House, the prince also spoke about his “deep and abiding” affection for the country, and his “pride in seeing it go from strength to strength.”

George Brandis QC, Australian High Commissioner to the UK, said of the bond between the UK and Australia: “The destinies of our two nations may have diverged over these past hundred years, but our shared interests, our common values, the crimson threads of kinship which bind us, remain as strong as they have ever been.”