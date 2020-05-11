Heartwarming photos show Luxembourg’s new royal baby, Prince Charles, meeting his grandparents for the first time over video call

caption Prince Charles of Luxembourg. source Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and his wife Stephanie have welcomed a son, Prince Charles.

Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, who is second in line to the throne, is the first Luxembourgian royal baby born during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Guillaume’s parents, the Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg, met their new grandson over video call.

The royal family have shared heartwarming photos from the virtual meeting.

The Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg have welcomed the first royal baby born in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Guillaume, heir to the Luxembourg throne, and his wife Stephanie announced the birth of their son, Prince Charles, in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Le Couple héritier a la grande joie d’annoncer la naissance de leur fils ce dimanche 10 mai 2020 à 5h13 à la Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte à Luxembourg.

Il portera les prénoms de Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.

L’enfant pèse 3,190 kg et mesure 50 cm. pic.twitter.com/gKefhzeWTi — Cour Grand-Ducale (@CourGrandDucale) May 10, 2020

“The Heir Couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5.13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. He will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall,” the Twitter post read.

Prince Charles was not introduced to the royal family in person due to social distancing.

New photos shared by the family show the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg meeting their grandson for the first time over video call.

caption The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg saw their grandson for the first time over video call. source Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Another photo shows Prince Guillaume holding the newborn – who is second in line to the throne – up to the camera to meet the doting grandparents.

caption Charles is second in line to the throne after his father. source Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

In a statement posted to the royal website and on Twitter, the Grand Duke and Duchess said the digital meeting was “charged with emotion.”

“Time stopped at the Château de Berg during a video call during which the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess had the immense joy of meeting for the first time their grandson: Prince Charles,” a spokesperson wrote.

“A digital meeting, certainly, but charged with emotion!” they said.

