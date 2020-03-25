Prince William joked that he and Kate Middleton were ‘spreading coronavirus’ before Prince Charles tested positive

caption Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. source Getty Images

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the coronavirus just weeks after his son Prince William joked about “spreading” it.

The 71-year-old is “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health,” a Clarence House spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

“By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry … We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop,” William joked during a visit to Ireland at the beginning of March.

At the time he also asked an emergency service worker whether people were misinterpreting or exaggerating their symptoms.

Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall – who does not have the coronavirus – are self-isolating in Scotland.

The royal’s eldest son, Prince William, joked about spreading the virus during a visit to Ireland with the Duchess of Cambridge at the beginning of March. He also asked whether people were exaggerating their symptoms.

Speaking with emergency workers at a reception hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland, William said: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough.’

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

Later, he joked: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry … We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

However, it’s worth noting that just a few weeks later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to NHS staff to draw attention to the work they are doing to combat the virus.

“Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most,” William wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

“The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus.

“But it’s at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” he added.

William and Middleton’s Kensington Palace press office is yet to make a comment regarding Prince Charles.

While it’s not known whether any other members of the family have contracted the virus, Buckingham Palace has confirmed the Queen is “in good health.”

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a palace spokesperson told ITV royal editor Chris Ship.

“We will not be commenting further,” they added.