Prince Charles’ official title has 18 separate elements — here’s what each part of it actually means

By
Kieran Corcoran, Business Insider US
-
His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

caption
His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
source
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

  • Prince Charles’ title has 18 separate elements, and takes up three lines of text.
  • It is a mixture of honours, titles, and ceremonial roles.
  • Scroll down for an explanation of each individual part, and its history.

British royalty have a lot going on in their full titles – as well as having more given names than normal people, there is also a flurry of dukedoms, honours, and awards to deal with as well.

Of the senior tranche of royals, the most extravagant moniker belongs to Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son. As the heir to the British throne, Charles has a lot of noble titles by default, and has also been awarded successive extras over the years.

His full title is more than three full lines long:

His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

The order above is the full version as presented by Clarence House, Charles’ private office. Here, Business Insider breaks down each element and explains what it means:

His Royal Highness (HRH)

This is the style given to senior royals, and is one rung belong “His/Her Majesty”, which is reserved for kings and queens. Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children, and Prince Harry also have HRH status.

Three HRHs checking out an iPhone.

caption
Three HRHs checking out an iPhone.
source
Getty Images

Prince

This one’s easy, and is because he is the son of the monarch. His children, and their children, are also princes or princesses. People they later marry, like Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle, do not become princesses.

Charles Philip Arthur George

Royals don’t have surnames like regular people, but do have a lot of given names. They tend to be drawn from a relatively narrow pool: There have been two King Charleses and six King Georges. Philip is the name of Charles’ father, while Arthur has been associated with British royalty since the days of legend.

Due to a quirk of royal protocol, when Queen Elizabeth, dies Charles will have the opportunity to take any of his four names as his official “regnal name,” and could from then be known as King Philip, King Arthur, or King George.

Read Business Insider’s rundown of everything else that will happen when the Queen dies here.

Prince of Wales

This title belongs to whoever is first in line to the throne. It dates back to 1300s, just after Wales was conquered by the English and ceased to be a separate kingdom. Charles is the 21st English Prince of Wales.

Children in Caerphilly, Wales, wave Welsh flags on a visit by Prince Charles.

caption
Children in Caerphilly, Wales, wave Welsh flags on a visit by Prince Charles.
source
Getty Images

KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO

These abbreviations all represent knightly orders of which Charles is a member, they are:

Knight of the Garter (KG): The most senior chivalrous order, led by the monarch. Foreign royals including the King of Spain, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and the Emperor of Japan are also members.

Here’s a photo of Charles, the Queen, and Prince William in full Knights of the Garter get-up:

Embed from Getty Images