The date of Charles and Camilla’s next royal tour could be a hint at the due date of Meghan Markle’s baby

The royal baby could be here sooner than you might think.

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy was announced back in October. While Kensington Palace revealed the duchess was due to give birth in the spring, Markle later told fans that her due date fell sometime between the end of April and early May.

Now it seems Prince Charles may have just dropped another major hint.

Charles and Camilla just announced they were embarking on a royal tour across Germany at the beginning of May.

Clarence House tweeted on Monday: “Just announced: The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Germany from 7th-10th May 2019.

“TRH’s visit is at the request of the British Government and will celebrate the UK-Germany relationship and its enduring importance to both countries.”

So, assuming that Prince Charles would want to be there for the birth of his grandchild, this may imply that Markle’s due date will fall sometime before the May 7 mark.

According to research reported by Baby Centre UK, only four per cent of babies are born on their exact due date. Most babies arrive between 37 weeks and 41 weeks of pregnancy, meaning the mother will normally go into labor within a week before or after their expected due date, the site states.

If the royal family are taking this into consideration, then it could be likely that Markle’s due date falls either on or before April 30. Should she go into labor after her expected due date, this would leave at least a week before Charles and Camilla are set to jet off to Germany.

A recent Instagram post by Markle’s make-up artist, Daniel Martin, could also suggest that this estimation is true.

According to the Mail Online, the New York based make-up artist was spotted close to Prince Harry and Markle’s home, Frogmore Cottage, at the beginning of the month.

However, Martin recently announced on Instagram that he would make an appearance at The Make Up Show in New York on May 5.

Therefore, if Martin is indeed visiting the Sussexes in the UK, then it is likely that he has planned to stay for the birth.

However, the public won’t get a glimpse of the new royal child until at least a few days after he or she is born. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Prince Harry and Markle are planning to keep the birth secret until they have time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

Instead of partaking in the traditional Lindo Wing photo-op, as carried out by Kate Middleton and Princess Diana before her, Markle and Prince Harry will hold a photo call at Windsor Castle a few days after the birth.

According to Rebecca English, royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, Markle is planning on having a midwife-led birth at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s family home.

An unnamed source – credited only as Markle’s friend from the US – told the publication: “It is her favored choice. But it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”