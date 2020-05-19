Prince Charles is asking students and furloughed workers to help British farmers harvest food during the pandemic

caption Prince Charles urged students and furloughed workers to “Pick for Britain” in a video posted on Twitter. source The Royal Family Channel/ YouTube

In a video posted on Twitter, the UK’s Prince Charles called on students and furloughed workers to help farmers by picking fruits and vegetables for harvest.

Since the pandemic has made it difficult for migrant workers to travel to Britain and harvest food, the “Pick for Britain” campaign hopes to recruit British citizens to work in the agricultural sector.

The campaign echoes the UK’s World War II Land Army, in which women and girls took on agricultural duties while mostly men fought in the war.

“If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help,” Prince Charles said in the video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has called on furloughed workers and students to help the UK’s agricultural sector by picking fruits and vegetables for harvest.

The UK government launched the “Pick for Britain” campaign as a way to fill gaps in the labor market that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help." The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign. ????????????@DefraGovUK pic.twitter.com/a7WIDYo7E0 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2020

“At this time of great uncertainty, many of our normal routines and regular patterns of life are being challenged,” Prince Charles said in the video posted on Twitter.

“If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help.”

Britain typically relies on tens of thousands of migrant workers to harvest food, but travel restrictions put in place to halt the virus have kept seasonal workers from entering the country.

caption Seasonal worker Anna Maria from Romania tends to raspberries inside a Polytunnel ahead of the fruit picking season at a farm on March 31, 2020 in Rochester, Kent. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The campaign aims to refocus those who have lost their jobs in the pandemic – including waiters, chefs, and retail assistants – into varying roles within the agricultural sector.

In the video, Prince Charles compares the initiative to Britain’s Land Army, a movement during World War II in which women were sent to work on farms throughout the country, while mostly men fought in battle.

“If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued,” Prince Charles said.

Charles said thousands of people will be needed to harvest crops in the coming months. He referred to the work as “unglamorous,” but stressed the importance in mobilizing the UK in order to keep crops from going to waste.

Without the proper number of workers, the UK could see millions of tons of fresh produce rot, The Independent reported.

Jobs within the “Pick for Britain” campaign range from forklift drivers to food pickers and packers. The work could involve being located directly in the field, working out of a distribution warehouse, or tending to plants.

According to The Independent, the type of job depends on a person’s location in the country and previous work experience. Pay rates are determined by the employer.

“It is of the utmost importance, and at the height of this global pandemic you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort,” Prince Charles said.

In March, Prince Charles became the first UK royal to test positive for the coronavirus. He has since recovered in good health.