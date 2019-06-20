Prince Charles dropped by the set of the new James Bond film

Prince Charles paid a visit to Pinewood Studios outside London on Thursday, where the new James Bond movie is currently being filmed.

The Prince of Wales got to meet Daniel Craig, who plays Bond, as well as the film’s director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and actors Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris.

Prince Charles met Britain’s most legendary, albeit fictional, spy on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to Pinewood Studios outside London, where the next James Bond film is currently being shot.

Actor Daniel Craig, who plays 007, showed the prince his character’s fleet of Aston Martin sports cars, and the royal even got to listen in to a scene being shot.

Prince Charles paid the visit as a patron of both the British Film Institute and British intelligence services. Check out photos from the day.

Prince Charles was given a tour of the James Bond set at Pinewood Studios outside London on Thursday. Daniel Craig, who plays Bond in the films, showed the Prince of Wales 007’s famous Aston Martin cars.

The new Bond film has yet to be titled, but appears to take part at least partially in Cuba, judging by the set pieces seen at Pinewood.

Charles also also met with actor Ralph Fiennes, who plays “M,” the head of the British secret service in the films. The film’s director, American Cary Joji Fukunaga, stands between them.

Fiennes showed the heir apparent around the set created to look like M’s office at MI5.

It wasn’t long before the prince, dressed in a dapper pin-striped suit, had the set in stitches.

Actress Naomie Harris, who plays secretary Moneypenny, helped the prince listen in on a scene.

She too couldn’t resist the prince’s jokes. Note the portrait of Dame Judi Dench in the background, who played Fiennes’ predecessor before her character was killed off in the Bond film “Skyfall.”

Prince Charles made the visit as both a patron of the British Film Institute and the British intelligence services, according to Clarence House. He’s seen here posing with BFI apprentices on the set.

The film is due to be released in April 2020. Rami Malek, who won the Oscar for best actor at least year’s Academy Awards, is set to play the villain, but didn’t appear to be on set for the prince’s visit.