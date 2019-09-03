A British radio host says she gave her daughter the initials ‘HRH’ so that she could date Prince George

caption Prince George of Cambridge. source KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx

A British radio host said she hopes her daughter will end up with Prince George – and that she made her initials HRH “on purpose.”

Amanda Holden said she named her daughter Hollie Rose Hughes so that if she marries the royal, “she’ll be HRH, HRH.”

“I’m not even joking,” Holden said on Heart Radio. “I’m like Carole Middleton. I am on it.”

Holden also said Prince Harry and Meghan wrote to her daughter, after she sent them a card for Archie’s christening.

Britain’s Prince George is only 6-years-old, but already people are trying to set him up with their daughters.

But one of the more creative fans, Heart Radio host Amanda Holden, says she went as far as making her 7-year-old daughter’s initials “HRH” so that if the pair got married people would have to call her “HRH, HRH.”

“My little girl, Hollie – whose initials are HRH on purpose – Hollie Rose Hughes – obviously I’ve got big plans for her and George,” she said.

“She’ll be HRH, HRH. I’ve thought ahead.”

“I”m not even joking,” she insisted. “I’m like Carole Middleton. I am on it.”

It seems Hollie has already made an impression on the royals, as Holden said Prince Harry and Meghan wrote to thank her for sending them a card after Archie’s christening.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sending thank you notes to well-wishers after baby Archie’s christening including @AmandaHolden’s daughters class at school! #HRH ????????❤️ ????Listen Live – https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y – @JamieTheakston pic.twitter.com/U9HoW2h5pk — Heart (@thisisheart) September 3, 2019

“Her whole class did cute messages and cards congratulating them, and they took the time to reply back,” she said.

“How lovely and thoughtful and positive is that.”

Prince George is set to start his third year at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in London, on Thursday.

Read more: Fans are sharing photos of thank you cards they received from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Archie’s christening

Recently, famous dancers rallied together to defend the young prince, after an American news anchor mocked him for taking ballet at school.

“Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet,” said GMA host Lara Spencer. “I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

It wasn’t long before fans posted their responses with the hashtag, #boysdancetoo – a move which caused Spencer to apologize live on air.

George’s sister, Princess Charlotte, will have her first day at the $23,000-a-year school on Thursday.

