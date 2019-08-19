Prince George ate an ant for the first time during a day out with Bear Grylls, Kate Middleton, and Prince William

caption Prince George of Cambridge during the King’s Cup regatta. source Karwai Tang/ WireImage, Getty Images

Prince George ate his “first ant” during a day out with survivalist Bear Grylls.

The 6-year-old watched his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, compete against the TV star during a charity sailing race.

The survivalist praised George for eating an ant, which he called “a great moment” for the young royal.

Prince George has just achieved a big milestone, according to survivalist Bear Grylls – although royal etiquette experts may not approve.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son joined the couple for a day out on the water with Grylls, as the three of them competed in a charity sailing race off the Isle of Wight.

Grylls ended up winning the race – and according to People, he praised the 6-year-old for eating an ant during his acceptance speech.

“And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today,” Grylls told the crowd.

“And that is a great moment. Well done, you,” he added.

In a hilarious turn of events, Middleton was disqualified from the tournament.

caption Kate Middleton congratulates Bear Grylls for winning the tournament. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

After an initial false start, her boat was disqualified for not returning to the starting line, meaning the duchess finished in last place.

While TV star Grylls was gifted the King’s Cup for coming first place, Middleton was awarded a wooden spoon for her efforts.

William later poked fun at his wife’s misfortune, writing on Instagram: “It’s the taking part that counts.”

The couple’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, was also there for the event. She had the crowd in hysterics after sticking her tongue out at them when Middleton tried to get her to wave.