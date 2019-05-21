The royal family released an adorable video of Prince George complimenting his mom Kate Middleton on her gardening skills

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George. source Chris Wattie/Reuters

The royal family are known for keeping things professional.

Kate Middleton and Prince William mainly use their social media accounts to showcase their latest royal engagements, but on Monday the pair broke from routine and released a rare family video featuring two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the clip, the family are playing in the garden, “RHS Back to Nature,” that Middleton designed for the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

While George plays on the garden’s rope swing, William asks him: “What would you give it [the garden] out of 10, George? With 10 being the highest?”

“20!” George replies.

“20 out of 10, that’s pretty good. I think Mummy’s done well,” William says.

“How amazing’s that?” the duchess chimes in.

In the next clip, William takes a turn on the rope swing. In a swift change from his usual put-together composure, he shouts to Charlotte, “Give me a push! Ahhhh!”

This comes after the family released a selection of candid photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing in the garden.

In one photo, Prince Louis even takes a turn on the swing.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family, including the Queen, visited the garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Some fans may have noticed the duchess’ sweet tribute to William’s late mother, Princess Diana, in the garden. The garden featured forget-me-nots, which was known to be the princess’ favorite flower.

In 2017, the gardens in the grounds of Kensington Palace were filled with forget-me-nots to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.