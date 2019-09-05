Adorable photos show the roller coaster of emotions Prince George experienced on his first day back at school

Britain’s Prince George returned to school from his summer break on Thursday.

George has attended Thomas’s Battersea, a $23,000-a-year private school in London, since 2017.

This time around, the royal has his sister to keep him company, as Charlotte began her first year at the school Thursday.

The siblings were accompanied by their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Photos show Prince George looking grumpier than ever as he headed off to class.

It was a big day for the 6-year-old, who accompanied his sister, Princess Charlotte, for her first day at Thomas’s Battersea.

The $23,000-a-year private school is well known for its diverse curriculum, which includes morning yoga and ballet classes.

However, George clearly wasn’t too pleased with the idea of returning to the classroom.

Insider has rounded up 10 photos that show the roller coaster of emotions George went through as he returned to Thomas’s Battersea.

Prince George was dropped off by his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were there to wish his sister, Charlotte, luck as she started her first year at the school.

Clearly, he wasn’t too impressed with the thought of returning to the classroom.

As George and Charlotte walked to the front gate, he seemed to be unsure how he really felt.

It started with denial…

… and quickly turned into annoyance.

Reuniting with his headteacher, Helen Haslam, perhaps reminded him of his own first day at the $23,000-a-year private school.

Back in 2017, George looked more nervous than ever as he shook hands with the headteacher.

This time around, he had his younger sister, Charlotte, to look out for.

Charlotte hid behind her mom as they approached the building.

However, she still looked more enthusiastic than George.