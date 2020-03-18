Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be home-schooled amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will switch to “remote learning” after their school instructed parents to keep their children at home, according to PEOPLE’s Simon Perry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two oldest kids both attend Thomas’s Battersea, which will begin utilizing online learning resources from Friday.

The news comes as students around the globe are facing educational disruptions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Even the British Royal Family is feeling the impact of the coronavirus. PEOPLE’s Simon Perry reports that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will continue their studies at home after their school, Thomas’s Battersea, instructed parents to keep their children home.

“Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,” a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools told PEOPLE in a statement.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will continue to learn online from home, following in the footsteps of students around the world who must now switch to online learning as the coronavirus disrupts school calendars en masse.

“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” the statement continued. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

The statement added that for families who cannot keep their children at home, the school will physically remain open until the last day of the semester, which is March 26. This means the affected students will miss just four days of in-person learning at the most, per the Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, the kids’ uncle Prince Harry has reportedly returned to Canada to be with wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie, though he’s said to be feeling “helpless” so far away from his “aging” family during the pandemic, a source told the Daily Mail.