Prince Harry and Meghan Markle burned the British press when they announced they were stepping back from the royal family

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are changing their relationship with the media as they step back from the royal family. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.”

In the announcement, made on their official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote that they planned to be financially independent and would still “fully support Her Majesty The Queen” in this new phase.

However, it appears the Queen may not have given the duke and duchess her blessing to step back, as the crown released a royal correspondence saying talks with the couple “are at an early stage” and that “these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The couple expanded on how this step back from royal life will change their relationship with the media

The duke and duchess set up two question-and-answer sections on their website in regards to the announcement: one for finances and one for media relations.

The financial page focuses on Harry and Markle’s new role as “members of the Royal Family with financial independence,” which means they will not be beneficiaries of the Sovereign Grant. The Sussex website describes the Sovereign Grant as “the annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces.”

The site also points out that the couple will be changing the way they work with the media.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to be financially independent going forward. source Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“The Duke and Duchess have chosen to revise their media policy to reflect both their forthcoming change as members of the Royal Family with financial independence, and their wish to reshape and broaden access to their work,” the site said.

The media page, on the other hand, lays out a detailed list for how the duke and duchess will deal with the press going forward:

Engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists

Invite specialist media to specific events/engagements to give greater access to their cause-driven activities, widening the spectrum of news coverage

Provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting to cover key moments and events

Continue to share information directly to the wider public via their official communications channels

No longer participate in the Royal Rota system.

The royal rota system was created to coordinate media coverage of the royal family more than 40 years ago. Today, it gives specific British publications “inside access” to the royal family.

“The current system predates the dramatic transformation of news reporting in the digital age,” the duke and duchess’ website said.

Harry and Markle listed the media brands that benefit from the royal rota system on their website

“The core group of UK outlets with Royal Rota access remain the predominant news source through which worldwide media organizations receive content on the official engagements of members of the Royal Family,” the website reads.

For instance, the system gives participating brands access to any image the royal family wants to share with the public on their social media pages.

“This formula enables these select publications to profit by publishing these images on their websites/front pages. Any breach in this understanding creates long term repercussions,” the website reads.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Evening Standard, The Telegraph, The Times, and The Sun are all listed as brands that are part of the rota system.

The question-and-answer page also points to the “misconception” that Britain’s royal correspondents are credible sources when it comes to the lives of royal family members as part of the reason the duke and duchess won’t participate in the system anymore.

“Britain’s Royal Correspondents are regarded internationally as credible sources of both the work of members of The Royal Family as well as of their private lives,” the website states. “This misconception propels coverage that is often carried by other outlets around the world, amplifying frequent misreporting. Regrettably, stories that may have been filed accurately by Royal Correspondents are, also, often edited or rewritten by media editorial teams to present false impressions.”

The duke and duchess filed lawsuits against three of the brands in the rota system in 2019

Harry and Markle have accused many of the brands in the rota system of mistreatment since their engagement in 2017.

Meghan Markle is frequently criticized for doing the same things her sister-in-law Kate Middleton is celebrated for, and Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell told Insider that witnessing Markle’s battle with the media is like “witnessing history again” because of its impact on Prince Harry.

The duke and duchess also recently took legal action against the Daily Mail, The Sun, and the Daily Mirror.

Markle filed a claim against the Daily Mail’s parent company in October 2019 over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018. In the same month, Prince Harry filed separate claims against the owners of the Sun and the Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking.

The question-and-answer page also makes clear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex respect the media as a whole

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on working with “grassroots” media organizations in the future. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Although Harry and Markle have previously called out the media’s biases against them in the past, their website reads, “The Duke and Duchess believe in a free, strong and open media industry, which upholds accuracy and fosters inclusivity, diversity and tolerance.”

“Their Royal Highnesses recognize that their roles as members of the Royal Family are subject to interest, and they welcome accurate and honest media reporting as well as being held to account if appropriate,” the website also states, listing brands the couple has collaborated with in the past like Time and British Vogue.

But the couple also emphasized their desire for control over their presence in the media in this new phase.

“Equally, like every member of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family,” the website reads.

You can read Markle and Harry’s full media question-and-answer page on their website, as well as the full Instagram post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex below:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

