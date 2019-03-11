19 times Princes Harry and William proved they were the most stylish royal brothers

caption Prince William and Prince Harry on Prince William’s wedding day. source Phil Noble/Reuters

Prince William and Prince Harry are super fashionable.

They’ve looked sharp at weddings.

They have also stepped up their style at royal events.

A lot is always made of how stylish Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are, but their husbands aren’t too shabby either. Obviously, both Prince William and Prince Harry know how to dress up and be dapper – it comes with the job of being a royal.

But these brothers don’t just know how to put on a suit; they’re seriously stylish.

Here are 19 of their most memorable fashion moments that prove they’re the most stylish royal brothers around.

Prince William kept it casual and comfortable on the beach.

caption Prince William, laughing and in a happy mood, kicks a rugby football on the sandy beach near his university home. Looking relaxed and casual while barefoot and in denim jeans and a sweater, he is taking a break from his university studies. source Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Prince William took a break from university to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Since we mostly see this Prince in formal wear, many were impressed by his casual-preppy style back in 2003.

Brothers who play polo together stay together.

caption Prince William (wearing No. 1 On His Polo Shirt) And Prince Harry (wearing No. 2 On His Polo Shirt) Looking Tired After Playing For The Mercedes-amg Polo Team The Beaufort Team At Beaufort Polo Club. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

William and Harry pulled on matching polos to participate in the Mercedes-AMG polo team during a match in 2003.

Because the royal brothers have their own individual styles, it’s nice to see when they are matching.

They can even make bowler hats look stylish.

caption Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, in suits and traditional bowler hats with umbrellas, attend the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association parade in Hyde Park on May 13, 2007 in London, England. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Why not step out at the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association parade in matching bowler hats? It is a hard look to pull off but it somehow totally worked for both of them back in 2007.

Prince William even knows how to make facial hair fashionable.

caption The Queen And Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Morning Service On Christmas Day At Sandringham Church. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William looked like anyone else on a much-needed break when he showed up to church service on Christmas morning 2008 with a bit of facial hair. It’s rare to see the older brother with a beard but it completely works for him.

Prince William’s wedding allowed for both men to get dressed up.

caption Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey prior to his wedding with Kate Middleton in central London on April 29, 2011. source ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP/Getty Images

A royal wedding is definitely a reason to dress up and Harry and William did not disappoint. At William’s wedding in 2011, Harry wore all black and William shined in a red jacket.

Prince William made a cowboy hat look good.

caption Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at a Government Reception at the BMO Centre on day 8 of the Royal couple’s tour of North America on July 7, 2011 in Calgary, Canada. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William seemed a little bit out of his comfort zone and regular style with this cowboy hat in Calgary, Canada in 2011. William arrived at the Government Reception dressed to impress.

The duo can pull of formal wear so well.

caption Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse on June 4, 2011 in Epsom, England. source Indigo/Getty Images

Derby Day means top hats, right? Well, it at least does to this brothers. They wore similar pants and matching top hats to Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom in 2011.

Prince William had a major fashion moment in the Solomon Islands.

caption Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they visit Tuvanipupu Island on their Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on September 17, 2012 in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are on a Diamond Jubilee tour representing the Queen taking in Singapore, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tan France from “Queer Eye” would be proud of those rolled sleeves and French tuck, not to mention how low the buttons go and the fun color. Prince William really let his hair down for this look on Tuvanipupu Island in 2012.

Prince Harry isn’t afraid of unconventional suit color.

caption Prince Harry attends a Youth Rally at National Stadium on March 5, 2012 in Nassau, Bahamas. Prince Harry is in the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee Tour, representing Queen Elizabeth II, taking in Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Brazil. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry stepped out in an eye-catching suit in the Bahamas in 2012. Tan is an unconventional suit choice for a royal, but Harry managed to pull it off.

Prince William can even make cargo pants work.

caption Britain’s Prince William (R) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (L) arrive at the Borneo Rainforest Research Center in Danum Valley, some 70 kilometers west of Lahad Datu, on the island of Borneo on September 15, 2012. The visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Malaysia is part of the royal couple’s tour to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee. source VINCENT THIAN/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William knows when a suit is appropriate and when it is not. When in Danum Valley in 2012, William kept it more casual with cargo pants.

Prince William rocked some sunglasses at Wimbleton.

caption Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Men’s Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray at Wimbledon on July 10, 2016 in London, England source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William doesn’t play around when it comes to attending Wimbleton and he showed that when he showed up in sunglasses that perfectly suit him. He concealed some of his emotions about the game and managed to look incredibly cool at the same time.

And Prince Harry knows a scarf tucked into a pea coat is the ultimate stylish look.

caption Prince Harry attends a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sometimes it’s hard to look your best when you are bundled up for winter, but Harry doesn’t seem to have that problem. The younger prince wore a blue jacket and a scarf to the Trust World AIDS day charity fair in 2017.

The princes look stately even in the rain.

caption Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive to look upon flowers, photos and other souvenirs left as a tribute to Princess Diana near The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England. source Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and William walked in the rain to see the tributes people had left to their late mother, Princess Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace in 2017.

The pair both rocked blazers and button-ups with unbuttoned collars, proving that it’s possible to look casual and put together.

They know the value of a bow tie.

caption Prince William and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England. source Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Tuxedos are the ultimate timeless formalwear. And William and Harry debuted these tuxedos at the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017.

Both of them do business casual so well.

caption Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet the public in Windsor on the eve of the wedding at Windsor Castle on May 18, 2018 in Windsor, England. source Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry stepped out with William the day before his wedding in 2018 and they both looked put together but comfortable when going to talk to people waiting outside of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry’s wedding was another chance for a fashionable moment.

caption Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. source Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Prince Harry and William were dressed fairly differently at William’s wedding, at Harry’s wedding they practically matched.

Both Harry and William wore their Blues and Royals frockcoat uniforms for the occasion.

Prince Harry knows how to dress for the occasion.

caption Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific campus, marking the university’s 50th anniversary on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. source Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry seemed to be feeling festive when he chose this patterned shirt when visiting the University of South Pacific in Fiji in 2018. The pants and shoes he paired with his top made it a low-key outfit that was perfect for the occasion.

They often have coordinated looks — but they are unique enough.

caption Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen’s Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Harry were spotted on the balcony of Buckingham Palace marking the anniversary of the Royal Air Force in 2018. They were appropriately dressed for the occasion with similar jackets but with William wearing an aiguillette, or a gold braid, showing that he’s a member of the Order of the Garter.

Prince Harry has been rocking a lot of blue suits recently.

Blue suits are flattering and very in style and Prince Harry is no stranger to this trend. He wore the dark blue suit with a light blue tie to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019.