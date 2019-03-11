19 times Princes Harry and William proved they were the most stylish royal brothers

- source
- Phil Noble/Reuters
- Prince William and Prince Harry are super fashionable.
- They’ve looked sharp at weddings.
- They have also stepped up their style at royal events.
A lot is always made of how stylish Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are, but their husbands aren’t too shabby either. Obviously, both Prince William and Prince Harry know how to dress up and be dapper – it comes with the job of being a royal.
But these brothers don’t just know how to put on a suit; they’re seriously stylish.
Here are 19 of their most memorable fashion moments that prove they’re the most stylish royal brothers around.
Prince William kept it casual and comfortable on the beach.
Prince William took a break from university to celebrate his 21st birthday.
Since we mostly see this Prince in formal wear, many were impressed by his casual-preppy style back in 2003.
Brothers who play polo together stay together.
- source
- Tim Graham/Getty Images
William and Harry pulled on matching polos to participate in the Mercedes-AMG polo team during a match in 2003.
Because the royal brothers have their own individual styles, it’s nice to see when they are matching.
They can even make bowler hats look stylish.
- source
- Tim Graham/Getty Images
Why not step out at the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association parade in matching bowler hats? It is a hard look to pull off but it somehow totally worked for both of them back in 2007.
Prince William even knows how to make facial hair fashionable.
Prince William looked like anyone else on a much-needed break when he showed up to church service on Christmas morning 2008 with a bit of facial hair. It’s rare to see the older brother with a beard but it completely works for him.
Prince William’s wedding allowed for both men to get dressed up.
A royal wedding is definitely a reason to dress up and Harry and William did not disappoint. At William’s wedding in 2011, Harry wore all black and William shined in a red jacket.
Prince William made a cowboy hat look good.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William seemed a little bit out of his comfort zone and regular style with this cowboy hat in Calgary, Canada in 2011. William arrived at the Government Reception dressed to impress.
The duo can pull of formal wear so well.
- source
- Indigo/Getty Images
Derby Day means top hats, right? Well, it at least does to this brothers. They wore similar pants and matching top hats to Derby Day at the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom in 2011.
Prince William had a major fashion moment in the Solomon Islands.
- source
- Samir Hussein/WireImage
Tan France from “Queer Eye” would be proud of those rolled sleeves and French tuck, not to mention how low the buttons go and the fun color. Prince William really let his hair down for this look on Tuvanipupu Island in 2012.
Prince Harry isn’t afraid of unconventional suit color.
- source
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry stepped out in an eye-catching suit in the Bahamas in 2012. Tan is an unconventional suit choice for a royal, but Harry managed to pull it off.
Prince William can even make cargo pants work.
Prince William knows when a suit is appropriate and when it is not. When in Danum Valley in 2012, William kept it more casual with cargo pants.
Prince William rocked some sunglasses at Wimbleton.
- source
- Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince William doesn’t play around when it comes to attending Wimbleton and he showed that when he showed up in sunglasses that perfectly suit him. He concealed some of his emotions about the game and managed to look incredibly cool at the same time.
And Prince Harry knows a scarf tucked into a pea coat is the ultimate stylish look.
Sometimes it’s hard to look your best when you are bundled up for winter, but Harry doesn’t seem to have that problem. The younger prince wore a blue jacket and a scarf to the Trust World AIDS day charity fair in 2017.
The princes look stately even in the rain.
Harry and William walked in the rain to see the tributes people had left to their late mother, Princess Diana at the gates of Kensington Palace in 2017.
The pair both rocked blazers and button-ups with unbuttoned collars, proving that it’s possible to look casual and put together.
They know the value of a bow tie.
Tuxedos are the ultimate timeless formalwear. And William and Harry debuted these tuxedos at the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017.
Both of them do business casual so well.
Prince Harry stepped out with William the day before his wedding in 2018 and they both looked put together but comfortable when going to talk to people waiting outside of Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry’s wedding was another chance for a fashionable moment.
- source
- Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
While Prince Harry and William were dressed fairly differently at William’s wedding, at Harry’s wedding they practically matched.
Both Harry and William wore their Blues and Royals frockcoat uniforms for the occasion.
Prince Harry knows how to dress for the occasion.
- source
- Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Harry seemed to be feeling festive when he chose this patterned shirt when visiting the University of South Pacific in Fiji in 2018. The pants and shoes he paired with his top made it a low-key outfit that was perfect for the occasion.
They often have coordinated looks — but they are unique enough.
Prince William and Harry were spotted on the balcony of Buckingham Palace marking the anniversary of the Royal Air Force in 2018. They were appropriately dressed for the occasion with similar jackets but with William wearing an aiguillette, or a gold braid, showing that he’s a member of the Order of the Garter.
Prince Harry has been rocking a lot of blue suits recently.
Blue suits are flattering and very in style and Prince Harry is no stranger to this trend. He wore the dark blue suit with a light blue tie to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019.