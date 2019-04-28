Prince Harry’s appearance at the London Marathon suggests Meghan — due any day now — isn’t yet in labor

caption Prince Harry with London Marathon 2019 winners Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei. source Reuters

Prince Harry visited the London Marathon on Sunday, a sign that the royal baby has a bit yet to go before arriving despite Meghan Markle’s imminent due date.

The Duke of Sussex was there to “meet volunteers, watch some of the runners and present medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners, including the World Para Athletics World Championship Marathon,” Sky News cited a Royal Household statement as saying.

“It is believed he always planned to go, but did not publicly commit to the event as it was so close to his wife’s due date,” the Telegraph reported.

Harry has attended the event in the past for a mental health charity he supports along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, called Heads Together.

Meghan and Harry’s baby is due any day now. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly said that she is due at the end of this month or at the beginning of May. The couple is reportedly planning a private birth at their home in Windsor.

The Telegraph on Sunday outlined the expected sequence of events once Meghan’s labor kicks off:

“The palace are expected to issue a short written announcement confirming the Duchess is in labor, with a second to follow upon the safe arrival of the baby, giving details of its sex, weight, and time of birth.

It is understood that photographs of the baby, taken in Windsor, will be issued later, when he or she is a few days old.

The couple are also likely to utilize their Sussex Royal Instagram page to share news and images of their choice.”

Before the race, Harry released a video sending good wishes to marathon participants.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary force for good,” Harry said in the video. “It is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet.”

The marathon is expected to raise what Harry called “a record-breaking” £1 billion.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon men’s race for a fourth time, securing the second-fastest time ever at 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Brigid Kosgei, also from Kenya, was the youngest female London winner at age 25 with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds.

Mo Farah, a gold-medal champion for Britain in the 2012 Olympics in London, came in fifth in the men’s race, a disappointing result for the favorite.