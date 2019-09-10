Prince Harry turns 35 on Sunday, September 15, just four months after welcoming his first child, baby Archie, into the world.

While His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales is certainly still young, he’s already had a pretty incredible life, which is only set to continue as he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex gear up for their first royal tour with Archie.

High-profile relationship and family life aside, Prince Harry has long travelled the world – both for pleasure and as part of his charity efforts.

His life hasn’t been without its share of hardship, however. He and brother Prince William both struggled with their mental health after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

To commemorate his birthday, we’ve found the best photos from every single year of Prince Harry’s remarkable life. Scroll down to take a look.

Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Here he is with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.

AGE 1: Harry with Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos of Spain, Prince William, Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca on July 9, 1986.

AGE 2: The Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on August 9, 1987.

AGE 3: Prince Harry waves to photographers on his first day at a nursery school in Notting Hill on September 16, 1987.

AGE 4: The family take a bike ride on June 1, 1989 around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles.

AGE 5: Harry helps bury Princess Diana’s legs in the sand on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Island, April 1990.

AGE 6: Prince Harry at the wheel of a Second World War fire engine in London on October 25, 1990.

AGE 7: Leaving the Natural History Museum after a dinosaur exhibition on April 13, 1992. Charles and Diana separated later this year, but stayed married.

AGE 8: With family friend Harry Soames on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida on August 26, 1993.

AGE 9: With Diana at Silverstone racetrack on July 10, 1994.

AGE 10: Harry looks on as Prince William signs the traditional entrance book at Eton College on his first day of school on September 6, 1995.

AGE 11: On February 17, 1996, Harry joins his father for the anthems during the Wales v Scotland game in the Five Nation Championship at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Charles and Diana divorced this year.

source Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty

AGE 12: Prince William and Prince Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997 following her funeral service. The princess was killed on August 31 in a car crash in Paris.

AGE 13: The family of three spend their first Christmas without Diana.

AGE 14: Prince Charles and Harry sit on a chair-lift in the Swiss resort of Klosters in January 1999.

AGE 15: Will and Harry with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Britain’s Princess Anne, gather after the Royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

AGE 16: Princes William and Harry share a joke as they celebrate the 101st birthday of the Queen Mother, their great grandmother.

source Sion Touhig / Getty

AGE 17: Harry walks behind the Gun Carriage bearing the coffin of the Queen Mother on April 9, 2002.

source Anthony Harvey / Getty

AGE 18: Prince Harry plays with Rosie and Jenny, the dogs owned by Andrew Gailey — the housemaster of the Manor House — in March, 2003 at Eton.

source Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty

AGE 18: Harry performs in “Much Ado about Nothing” In March 2003 at Eton College, England.

source Getty

AGE 18: Prince Harry carries a suit and a bin bag full of belongings as he leaves Eaton College on June 12, 2003.

source an Waldie / Getty Images

AGE 19: Prince Harry holds an Echidna called ‘Spike’ in front of Sydney harbour on September 23, 2003.

source Daniel Berehulak / Getty

AGE 20: Prince Harry made headlines in January 2005 for arriving at a friend’s birthday birthday dressing in a Nazi outfit — just weeks before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

source Bruno Vincent / Getty Images

AGE 20: Prince Harry holds a child from one of the projects being helped by the Lesotho Fund, in Lesotho.

source ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images

AGE 21: Harry looks on at his passing-out Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006 in Sandhurst.

source Anwar Hussein / Getty

AGE 22: Prince Harry kisses then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during the ICC Cricket World Cup on April 8, 2007 in St John’s, Antigua.

source Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

AGE 22: William and Harry speak on stage at the close of the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007 in London.

source Getty

AGE 23: Here, Harry attends a service of remembrance and thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Church on May 5, 2008 in Windsor.

source Ben Stansall / Getty

AGE 24: Prince Harry pays his respects after laying a wreath at Ground Zero, the site of the former World Trade Center on May 29, 2009 in New York City.

source Chris Ison / Getty

AGE 24: The Prince is sprayed with champagne by a Sentebale teammate after they triumphed over the Blackwatch team during the 2009 Verve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on May 30, 2009 on Governor’s Island in New York City.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

AGE 24: Prince Harry shares a joke with Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as they arrive for Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2009 in London, England.

source Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

AGE 25: Harry greets a herd boy as he visits the Herd Boys School on June 16, 2010 in Semongkong, Lesotho.

source Arthur Edwards / Getty

AGE 26: Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011 in Spitsbergen, Norway.

AGE 27: Prince Harry poses with Usain Bolt on March 6, 2012 in Kingston, Jamaica.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

AGE 28: Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William play with wands on the Harry Potter set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden on April 26, 2013.

source Paul Rogers / Getty

AGE 29: Harry attends Free The Children’s global youth empowerment event, We Day, at Wembley Arena on March 7, 2014.

source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Free The Children

AGE 30: Harry is presented with a sword and shield as he meets traditional Omani Dancers during a visit to Oman in November 2014.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

AGE 30: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry attend at the annual Chelsea Flower show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 18, 2015 in London, England.

source Julian Simmonds / Getty

AGE 31: U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Prince Harry in the Oval Office of the White House on October 28, 2015 in Washington, DC.

source Win McNamee / Getty

AGE 32: Harry meets nine-year-old patient Kyrique McKenzie at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 30, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

source Chris Radburn / Getty

AGE 33: Prince Harry appears with then-fiancée Meghan Markle on the same day the couple announced their engagement to the world. The couple finally married on Saturday May 19.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

AGE 33: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share their first kiss after marrying at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.

source Ben Stansall / Getty

AGE 33: The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for an official wedding photograph with the royal family in The Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

source Alexi Lubomirski/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

AGE 33: The newlyweds wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

source Steve Parsons / Getty

AGE 33: In July, Meghan and Harry shared a kiss — and a trophy — after a successful Sentebale Polo 2018 match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor.

source Chris Jackson / Getty

AGE 33: Less than two weeks ahead of his 34th birthday, Harry goofs around with the Riverside School Choir at the annual WellChild awards in London.

source Victoria Jones / Getty

AGE 34: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give the world a look at their first child, baby Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.

source Getty / Pool

AGE 34: The royal family poses for a photo after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

AGE 34: The royal couple delight fans with their most intimate family photo yet, released after baby Archie’s christening.