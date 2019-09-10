15 photos show Prince Harry’s most candid moments, from holding an umbrella for Kate Middleton to snuggling up to a fan’s dog

caption Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. source Jack Hill – Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Harry will turn 35 on Sunday, September 15.

The Duke of Sussex has lived his life in the public eye, meaning plenty of his important milestones have been documented.

However, some of his best photos are unplanned, like the time he held an umbrella for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, or when he was pictured cuddling up to a fan’s dog.

Insider has rounded up Prince Harry’s best candid moments.

Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is set to celebrate his 35th birthday on Sunday, September 15.

As Harry has lived the majority of his life in the public eye, fans and the press have been there to witness it all, from the sad passing of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, to his whirlwind romance and recent marriage to former actress Meghan Markle.

Harry became a father to baby Archie Harrison earlier this year, another moment with pictures for the history books.

However, some of the best photos of the duke have been taken when he thought nobody was watching.

Harry’s best candid moments range from the time he was pictured snuggling up to a dog (instead of his fans) during a public walkabout, to the time he sweetly held an umbrella for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

To celebrate his birthday, Insider has rounded up the best candid photos of the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry was recently voted the second most popular royal after the Queen in a public opinion poll. All eyes — and cameras — are on him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t sneak in a few candid moments here and there.

source Getty / Pool

There are some moments that go almost unnoticed, like the time Harry cracked a joke with Prince Philip…

caption Prince Harry with his grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2015. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

… or the time he comforted a starstruck fan during a public walkabout in Melbourne, Australia.

source Phil Noble/ Pool/ Getty Images

The prince always seems to be looking out for others. In this picture, he shares an umbrella with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

caption Harry, Kate, and William share umbrellas at the Somme Centenary commemorations in France in 2016. source Pool/Getty Images

He’s open to making new friends (and he doesn’t discriminate).

caption Prince Harry and William holding a snake during a trip to Botswana in 2010. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In fact, he seems to charm everyone he meets.

Sometimes, he prefers dogs to actual people.

Just because he’s royal, that doesn’t mean he ever gets used to the public’s adoration for him.

source POOL New/Reuters

Royal duty means being roped into some things you might later regret.

source Luke MacGregor/Reuters

Harry’s not one to shy away from the dance floor.

caption Britain’s Prince Harry dances with Chantol Dormer at a youth community center in Kingston, Jamaica March 6, 2012. source Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Harry and Meghan still manage to sneak in a few private conversations during royal engagements.

Sometimes, though, they have to endure the odd third-wheel.

source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Harry and William certainly aren’t immune to sibling rivalry…

…And he’s not afraid to bust out his best dad moves when he thinks nobody is watching.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Note to self, Harry — everyone’s always watching.