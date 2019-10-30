A woman apologized for getting her hand ‘stuck on Prince Harry’s bottom’ when they posed for a picture together

A woman says she accidentally got her hand “stuck on Prince Harry‘s bottom” when they posed for a picture together on Tuesday.

Lynsey Kelly from the RAF met the prince at the launch of the Invictus Games 2020, a sporting event for wounded, injured, or sick members of the armed services that she’ll be competing in.

A video shows Kelly apologizing for the mistake, with Harry replying: “It’s almost in my pocket.”

A woman who posed for a photo with Prince Harry apologized for putting her hand somewhere she wasn’t supposed to during the exchange on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to meet the athletes competing in next year’s Invictus Games, an international sporting event he created for wounded, injured, or sick members of the armed services.

A video shows the prince taking photos with the athletes, when Lynsey Kelly from the RAF said: “My hand’s just stuck on Prince Harry’s bottom, sorry!”

However, the prince seemed to laugh about the awkward moment, saying: “It’s almost in my pocket.”

“It’s there, it’s there,” Kelly replied.

When later asked about the exchange by ITV royal editor Chris Ship, Kelly explained: “We were just posing for a picture. My hands were around his waist. They might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being a Prince.

“He was very fine about it,” she added.

This marked Harry’s first solo appearance since he admitted to struggling with royal life in an emotional interview.

During the documentary, “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey,” the prince admitted he’s reminded of his mother’s death every time he sees a camera flash.

“I think being part of this family, in this role, in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back, so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best,” he said.

“Being here now, 22 years later, trying to finish what she started, will be incredibly emotional, but everything that I do reminds me of her.

“But as I said, with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”

