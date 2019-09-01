Prince Harry says he ‘can’t wait’ to introduce Meghan Markle and baby Archie to his ‘second home’ of South Africa

Prince Harry says he “can’t wait” to introduce Meghan Markle and baby Archie to South Africa.

In a new post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram account, Harry added that he considers Africa a “second home.”

The whole family will be making an official visit to South Africa in a few weeks, and the Duke will then go on to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana alone.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” the Duke wrote in the Instagram caption.

“Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

Published on September 1, the post also launches the royal couple’s Instagram theme for September – Harry and Meghan have a “monthly social awareness approach” which sees them following different charities every month.

This month, it’s all about Africa.

“As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond,” the Duke and Duchess said.