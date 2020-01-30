Prince Harry’s complaint about a report that said he edited his photo of an elephant in Africa to hide that it was tethered and tranquilized was just dismissed

Prince Harry filed a complaint against the Mail on Sunday in 2019 after it published an article alleging he edited a photo of an elephant he posted on his Instagram to intentionally conceal that the animal had been tethered and drugged.

In his complaint, Harry said the article was misleading, claiming he only cropped the photo to fit Instagram’s format and pointing out that a full shot of the image had been posted online in 2016.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation ruled the complaint had “No Breach,” as the photo did hide the animal’s tethering and the caption did not indicate the photo had been published unedited in 2016.

The ISPO also ruled that “there was no failure to take care not to publish inaccurate information” by the Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry has had a myriad of issues with the British press in recent months on behalf of both himself and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The couple has received support for their decision to stand up to the media in the past, but the Duke of Sussex just lost a complaint he filed against a British tabloid in 2019.

The Mail on Sunday wrote a story about one of Prince Harry’s Instagram posts in April 2019

In April 2019, Prince Harry shared an Instagram post with a series of photos in honor of Earth Day, showcasing the wildlife in Africa.

The Mail on Sunday published an article in response to the post on April 28, 2019, alleging it didn’t give a full picture of the situation that was unfolding, spotlighting the last image in Harry’s series.

The photo in question shows an elephant with a handler. The elephant’s back legs were cropped out of the photo in Prince Harry’s post.

However, in an unedited version of the photo shared with the public in 2016, the elephant’s back legs are visible, with a rope tied around one of them, as the Mail on Sunday points out in its article. Harry’s post also did not make clear that the elephant had been tranquilized before the photo was taken.

“Drugged and tethered … what Prince Harry didn’t tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos in Malawi,” the Mail on Sunday’s headline said.

The Mail on Sunday’s article alleges the other animals showcased in Prince Harry’s post – a rhino and a lion – were also tranquilized before the photos were taken.

Prince Harry filed a complaint against the Mail on Sunday in 2019 as a result of the article

Prince Harry filed the complaint about an article the Mail on Sunday wrote.

Prince Harry filed the complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation, a bureau that holds “newspapers and magazines to account for their actions, protect individual rights, uphold high standards of journalism and help to maintain freedom of expression for the press,” according to its website.

The duke argued that the article was inaccurate, saying the Mail on Sunday’s piece made it seem as though he intentionally cropped the photo to hide that the elephant was tethered and drugged, according to the ISPO’s records.

Harry argued he merely cropped the image to fit Instagram’s photo constraints. Since the elephant picture was in a series, the first photo in the set controlled the way each image was cropped, leading the animal’s foot to be left out of the shot, according to the duke.

Harry also pointed out that since a complete shot of the image had been shared with the public in 2016, he was not trying to hide the full scope of the photo.

A representative for the duke had also informed the Mail on Sunday that the elephant in question had been drugged and tied up in advance of its publication, which also made the article misleading in his opinion.

The ISPO ruled ‘No Breach’ in the case against the Mail on Sunday

The organization ruled in favor of the Mail on Sunday, making its decision based on the post alone.

The board said that because the image was not obviously cropped to viewers, the Mail on Sunday was within its rights to publish the story.

Furthermore, Harry did not indicate in his caption that the image had been cropped or that an unaltered version existed elsewhere, making the publication’s case stronger.

The ISPO also found that the Mail on Sunday had taken extra care to be accurate in its reporting, as the publication reached out to Harry for comment on the story before it was published.

“There was no failure to take care not to publish inaccurate information,” the ruling states.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contentious relationship with the British media is believed to have been a catalyst for their step back from the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long had a contentious relationship with the British media.

This complaint was not the duke and duchess’ first stand-off with the British press.

Meghan Markle is currently in the midst of a separate lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for its publication of portions of a private letter she wrote to her father.

That lawsuit is still ongoing, with the Mail on Sunday arguing Markle knew her letter would be published. Prince Harry also filed phone-hacking lawsuits against The Sun and The Daily Mirror in late 2019.

You can read the ISPO’s full ruling here.

The Mail on Sunday and representatives for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.