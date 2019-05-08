Prince Harry says he doesn’t know where his newborn son gets his ‘calm temperament’ from

source Dominic Lipinski/ Getty/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first glimpse of their newborn son to the world on Wednesday.

At St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, the new parents were beaming as they spoke to the press.

With the Duke of Sussex cradling his newborn son, whose name is yet to be revealed, Markle said: “It’s magic, it’s been pretty amazing.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m pretty happy.”

Read more: These are the first photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the new royal baby

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” she continued, before Harry jumped in and quipped: “Don’t know who he gets that from.”

Both the Duke and Duchess laughed at his remark, which seems to imply neither of them is a particularly calm person, before Markle continued, saying: “He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”

“I’ve got the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” The Duchess of Sussex speaks for the first time since giving birth to the couple’s first child. ???? Follow live #RoyalBaby updates here: https://t.co/TJ2KHrx1Gu pic.twitter.com/Pa1roTp6qt — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2019

Prince Harry later joked that his son already has facial hair, too.

caption Baby Sussex is yet to be named. source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Baby Sussex was born at 5.26 a.m. on Monday and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Markle and Harry decided against the tradition of posing for photos outside the hospital when the baby was born on Monday, instead choosing to celebrate privately as a family.