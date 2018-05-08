Inside the life of Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend

Prince Harry has finally settled down and will marry Meghan Markle on May 19 for the royal wedding of the century.

Before Prince Harry found Meghan, the world was certain he would tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

Who is Cressida Bonas, and why won’t she be joining Prince Harry on the altar?

The countdown to the royal wedding has officially begun: Prince Harry will marry American actress and “Suits” star Meghan Markle on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While we wait for what is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Harry had quite the party-boy reputation before getting serious with Markle. (Will we ever forget the naked Vegas photos or his living his best life in Croatia?).

Harry’s love life has played out in the tabloids for years, and his most recent ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, was rumored to be the one Harry would eventually propose to. The two started dating in 2012 and continued for two years before calling it quits in 2014.

Prince Harry biographer Katie Nicholl told Newsweek that the two broke up because Bonas didn’t love him enough to give up her own dreams and ambitions.

“She and Harry were very happy and were in love,” she said. “But, I think, for Cressida, her ambitions were to become an actress, she hated being defined as Prince Harry’s girlfriend.”

It appears that the two have moved on since their breakup four years ago. But who is the woman who decided the princess life just isn’t for her?

1. Bonas met Harry through a member of the royal family.

It seems that Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, played matchmaker in this relationship. The princess introduced the two in 2012, according to an article in US Weekly, as she and Bonas are close friends.

2. She’s an actress.

caption Cressida Bonas attends the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Theatre Royal on December 3, 2017. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

According to her IMDB page, Bonas has appeared in films such as “Tulip Fever” with Alicia Vikander and “The Bye Bye Man” with Faye Dunaway.

She also starred as Daisy Buchanan in the play “Gatsby” at the Leicester Square Theater in 2016. “It’s a daunting role because there are so many versions of her out there,” she said of playing Daisy in an interview with the Evening Standard.

3. She’s also a singer and a dancer.

She graduated from Leeds University, where she studied dance. When her sister, actress Isabella Calthorpe, married Sam Branson, son of Virgin tycoon Richard Branson, she sang for the 140 wedding guests in attendance. “I wanted to direct my singing at Bellie,” Bonas told Hello! Magazine. “But when I saw her burst into tears and bury her head under the table, I suddenly had no one to sing to.”

4. She’s a London “It” girl.

caption Caroline Issa, Lucie de la Falaise, Cressida Bonas, and Laura Love attend the Dior Croisiere 2016 at Palais Bulle. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She gained her socialite status being the daughter of entrepreneur Jeffrey Bonas and Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon. She starred in a 2015 Mulberry ad campaign, and in 2014 she earned a spot on Vanity Fair’s International Best Dressed List.

5. She was reportedly invited to Harry and Markle’s nuptials.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement at Kensington Palace. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to an article in The Independent, Bonas received an invite to Harry’s upcoming wedding to Megan Markle. It’s not clear whether she will be attending – Bonas doesn’t want to comment on her previous relationship.

The Independent reported that she would rather focus on her acting career and distance herself from the past relationship.

6. Bonas is now dating another Harry.

caption Cressida Bonas. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In 2016, she reunited with her college love, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. According to the Daily Mail, Wentworth-Stanley, whose mother is Marquess of Milford Haven, is an established polo player and skier who works as a chartered surveyor.

According to the Daily Mail, Wentworth-Stanley and Bonas had met at Leeds University and broke up when he decided to do a gap year in Argentina.