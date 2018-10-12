Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding in a blue velvet dress that looks a lot like one Kate Middleton wore

Actor and model Cressida Bonas attended Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding wearing a $798 velvet dress from Tory Burch.

The dress looks similar to an Erdem dress worn by Kate Middleton in January.

Bonas dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but is also a longtime friend of Princess Eugenie.

There’s no doubt that the British royals have a hold on the fashion industry, but they’re also known to influence the clothing choices of their closest friends and family.

Cressida Bonas, an actor, model, and friend of the royal family, attended Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank wearing a blue velvet dress from Tory Burch.

According to the designer’s website, the $798 floral-print dress is still available in some stores, though it appears to be missing the black velvet belt seen on Bonas’ dress.

As Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, Bonas’ dress looks similar to one previously worn by Kate Middleton

In January, Middleton stepped out in a Christina Devore Velvet Midi Dress from Erdem while visiting Stockholm, Sweden. She was also pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.

As is the case with most outfits worn by women of the royal family, Middleton’s dress sold out instantly.

caption Kate Middleton wore her dress with diamond hoop hearings and velvet black heels. source Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images

Bonas and Middleton are connected in more ways than just their similar fashion sense

Both women actually share a link to Prince Harry.

Middleton is, of course, Harry’s sister-in-law, married to his brother Prince William. Bonas, however, is an ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry.

The two first began dating in 2012 after being introduced by Princess Eugenie, but broke up in 2014.

As it turns out, Bonas wasn’t the only ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry’s in attendance

Chelsy Davy, who was in an on-and-off-again relationship with Prince Harry for seven years, also attended Eugenie’s wedding.

Ellie Goulding, who people speculated dated Prince Harry after they were spotted together, was also there wearing another shade of blue.

