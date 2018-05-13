A guide to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends

caption Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s most high-profile romantic relationships were with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas (pictured). source Joel Ryan

Prince Harry has long been one of the UK’s most eligible bachelors before settling down with fiancee Meghan Markle.

Before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s most high-profile romantic relationships were with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – who may have copped an invite to the royal wedding.

Prince Harry’s rumored relationships include flings with high-profile actresses, singers, and models like Ellie Goulding and Emma Watson – were just gossip.

Millions will tune in worldwide on May 19 to watch Prince Harry walk down the aisle to marry “Suits” actress andhumanitarianMeghan Markle in aroyal wedding ceremony.

Formerly one of Great Britain’s most eligible bachelors, 33-year-old Harry has kept the media on its toes for years speculating over his love life.

Rumored flings have been reported with pop singers, models, and socialites, but which romantic pairings have been the real deal and which are totally fictional?

1. Chelsy Davy

Harry’sseven-year relationshipwith Chelsy Davy was very much the definition of young love. Davy, who wasborn in Zimbabwe, met Harry atStowe Schoolin Buckinghamshire. Harry supposedly fell hard for Davyand her bright, fun personality. His family also appeared to approve of the match, with Prince Charles greeting her with a kiss at one of Harry’s polo matchesin 2005.

The relationship, however, turned out to be less of a race to the altar as it was on-and-off-again. Rumors swirled that Davy yearned forcommitment from Harryand friends said that she struggled to makegenuine new friendsin Great Britain.

After the two permanently called it quits in 2011, Davy opened up in 2016 toThe Timesabout her experience dating Harry. Davy revealed that the media scrutiny scared her and made her feel uncomfortable.

Davy has since founded of a jewelry line,AYA, designed to capture the beauty of Africa.

2. Cressida Bonas

caption Cressida Bonas. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Many speculated Harry would marry the blue-blooded Cressida Bonas when they were firstlinked togetherin May 2012. Bonas is adescendant of King Charles IIand her mother is Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, the daughter of Earl Howe.

Shestudied danceat Leeds University,pursued acting, andmodeled for Mulberry. When Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenieintroduced the two to each other, it seemed like the aristocratic Bonas was a perfectly suitable fit for palace life.

The couple went on trips together to Switzerland,attended concerts, and were even spotted on date nights atburger joints. Despite appearing to be on the same wavelength, Bonas and Harryended their relationshipamicably in 2014.

Bonas has since continued her acting career, starring asSonia Orwellin the play “Mrs. Orwell” in 2017.

3. Are any of Harry’s rumored flings legit?

Don’t let the headlines fool you. They may have been “spotted” together at one point or another, but Harry never seriously dated singerNatalie Imbrugliaor actressEmma Watson.

He was, however, reportedly seenwith pop star Ellie Gouldingat the 2016 Audi Polo Challenge with eyewitnesses saying the two “spent a lot of time sitting under blankets.”

During a 2016 interview with “The Project TV,” Goulding’s interviewers asked her if she planned onhaving a baby with Prince Harryanytime soon. A mortifiedGoulding responded “no”to the question regarding having children with anyone, Harry included, and called her interviewers out for being “naughty, naughty people.”

Harry has been actually been turneddownfor dates. In 2018, actress Katie Cassidy shared with “Entertainment Tonight” that she hadrandomly met Harryin 2014 while on vacation with friends in Miami.

Harry and his friends, who appeared to be having a bachelor party, invited Cassidy and her friends out with them. The group of women thanked them for their offer but decided not to party with Harry and his bachelor friends that night. Cassidy saw Harry the next day at the pool and recalled that he was completely understanding and respectful about the declined offer.

4. Will Chelsy and Cressida attend the royal wedding?

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Reports have circulated that Harry’s most prominent ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, have been extended invitations toattend the royal wedding. If the gossip proves to be true, is it a good idea for Chelsy and Cressida to attend or should they stay home?

Jerramy Fine, author of “In Defense of the Princess,” royalist, and Anglophile, predicts that if they were invited, both will be in attendance. “I think Chelsy and Cressida both cared for Harry and had fun with him.Upper-class Brits keep their social circles small and loyal. If you are friends, you stay friends, even you have dated in the past,” he said.